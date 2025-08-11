Successive defeats see Berwick lose ground on league leaders Blagdon Park

Elliott Keenan shone with the ball in the defeat to Greenside. Picture: Berwick CC

A batting collapse saw Berwick lose ground on leaders Blagdon Park in NTCL Division Three as they went down to a second successive defeat.

The Borderers remain in second spot but have Ponteland breathing down their necks in third.

Greenside’s opening batsman Connor Fellowes proved difficult to dislodge, running up 114 and hitting 20 boundaries and three sixes during his time at the crease.

He was eventually caught by Dominic Donaldson off the bowling of Elliott Keenan, whose figures of 3-65 were the best, with the hosts putting 257/7 up on the scoreboard.

Although Lee Mark hit 36 in response, he watched the wickets tumble all around him before he was bowled by Lewis Neesham, who was 6-43, with fellow bowler Morgan Reynolds taking 4-36 with Berwick all out for 83 in the 23rd over.

Wicket keeper and skipper Ross Hindmarsh starred in Tillside’s 145-run success against Bedlington.

He hit a century with the bat, knocking 12 fours and four sixes in a total of 104 before he was caught.

Dawson also hit 24 runs and Bickerton 21 in good all-round performances.

Tillside were all out for 208 in the 42nd over as they set a good target before tea then bowled Bedlington all out for just 63 in their 145-run success in NTCL Division Two.

Alasdair Skelly was also in top form, bowling 4-16, while Matthew Dawson took 2-26 and Joe Bickerton bowled 2-14.