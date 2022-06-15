Success for Northumberland teams in cricket divisions

Action from Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts against Blyth 1sts.

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts went down to a ten-wicket home defeat at the hands of Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts. Tillside were all out for only 69, with Alnmouth 70-0 in reply.

Morpeth 1sts (138-5) had a five wicket home win over Swalwell 1sts, who were 137 all out.

Ponteland 1sts, 143-1 with Intisaar Fazal hitting 80, won by nine wickets at home to Annfield Plain 1sts, who were 142 all out.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (182 all out) won by 54 runs away to Ryton 1sts, who were all out for 128.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts won by eight wickets away to Cramlington 1sts and now sit top of Division 3. Cramlington were 108 all out, with Warkworth 111-2.

Andy Clark hit a century (119) as Blyth 1sts posted 218-5 in their innings, winning by 72 runs after they bowled hosts Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds out for 146 with Harry Clark taking 4-21.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds remain just two points behind leaders Clara Vale 1sts following their 65-run away victory over Kirkley 1sts.

Andrew Scott was 130 not out as Morpeth put on 294-8, with Kirkley making 229 in reply, Jack Concannon claiming four of the wickets.

Stobswood 1sts (142) lost by seven wickets at home to Whitley Bay 1sts, who were 144-3 in reply.

In Division 5 North, Tillside 2nds (105-7) won by three wickets away to Embleton (104 all out with Charlie Mulvey taking four wickets).

And Warenford (105 all out, with Cole Moscrop taking 5-32) lost by 55 runs away to Bedlington 2nds, who were 160 all out.

Rock (134-2) won by eight wickets away to Seaton Burn 2nds (130).

Ulgham 1sts (187 with James Lambton 83) lost by 65 runs at home to Cramlington 2nds, who were 252-4, with Luke Craddock on 86.

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds remain top of the table, claiming maximum points after Bomarsund 2nds conceded.