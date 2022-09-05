Stumps ready to be pulled as season nears its conclusion

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Embleton (batting) v Rock in Division 6 North.

In Division 1, Morpeth 1sts were 221-8 with Matt Senior on 56 not out and they beat Newcastle City 1sts away by 143 runs after bowling the home side out for 78 with Max Senior taking five wickets.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts drew their match away to Stocksfield 1sts, whilst bottom of the table Tillside 1sts (173) lost by five wickets at home to Annfield Plain 1sts, who replied with 174-5.

Ben O’Brien hit a splendid 130 as Ponteland 1sts made 243-9 against Consett 1sts. The visitors were 129-4 when play was abandoned.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts, chasing a third placed finish, were 72 all out and they lost by 123 runs away to leaders Whickham 1sts (195-9).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick 1sts (207-8) lost by three wickets at home to Cowgate 1sts, who were 211-7 in reply.

Blagdon 1sts (75-2) won by eight wickets at home to Bedlington 1sts, who were all out for 73, with Cameron Hedgely taking 6-40 and Ashington Rugby 1sts (126-6) won by five wickets at home to Seaton Burn 1sts, who were 123 all out.

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts (65) lost by 109 runs away to GEM’s 1sts (174) and in so doing handed the league title to Lintz.

Alnmouth 2nds were 164 all out and they won by 74 runs at home to Stocksfield 2nds (90). Blyth 1sts were 179-8 and they won by ten runs away to Cramlington 1sts (169).

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds, who will finish second behind champions Whickham, were four wicket winners at home to Whitley Bay 1sts, posting 167-6 after the visitors made 166-9.

Bomarsund 1sts (152) won by 36 runs at home to Whickham 2nds (116)

Ponteland 2nds were 175 all out and they beat Clara Vale (86) by 89 runs, whilst Kirkley 1sts (190-3) won by seven wickets at home to Percy Main 2nds, who were all out for 189.

The game between Swalwell 2nds (205-8) and Stobswood 1sts (53-4) was abandoned.

In Division 5 North, champions Ashington Rugby 2nds were 136 all out and they won by 78 runs away to Seaton Burn 2nds, who were all out for 58 with David Wanless taking four wickets.

Second placed Rock (102-7) won by three wickets away to neighbours Embleton, who were bowled out for 97.

Ulgham 1sts (142-2) won by eight wickets at home to Tillside 2nds (141-6), whilst Cramlington 2nds (106) went down to a nine wicket defeat away to Bates Cottages 2nds, who were 109-1.

Berwick 2nds were 120-4 away to Warenford (118 all out) and they won by six wickets.

Bedlington 2nds were 163-9 and they won by one run at home to Blagdon 2nds, who had posted 162-8.

In Division 6 North, where the division still has two weekends to conclude, Warkworth 2nds were 37 without loss, winning a low scoring match away to Blyth 2nds, who were bowled out for only 33.