Straker hit 75 from 89 balls before being caught by Patrick Brown from Cory Milburn’s delivery, while Robson was run-out after chalking up 72 runs from 89 balls. His tally included three sixes and seven 4s. Straker also peppered the boundary with five fours and four hit out of the ground.

Opener Edward Brunton was dismissed for 12 and Jonathon Ridley made 33 before being caught by Brown from a Dean Greaves delivery. New signing Chalana De Silva went for 4 while Archie Elder hit an undefeated 23.

De Silva took two wickets with an economical 12 overs, including two maidens, for just 38 runs. He sent both opener Matthew Tanney and Lewis Tanney on the walk back to the pavilion lbw.

Milburn hit 57 before Will Smith bowled him and Straker also took two wickets to complete a fine performance, clean bowling Brown for 27 and taking Jonathon Storey lbw for 22.

Ashington were 217 for 9 after 50 overs, Alnmouth & Lesbury notching 229 for 5 after their 50. The victory put them into second spot in the table with 34 points.

Alnmouth’s captain Tom Vickers said: “It was a good competitive game, played in a great spirit and it was pleasing to start the season with a win.”