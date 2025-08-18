Storey helps Ashington Cricket 2nds to victory

Ashington 2nd XI, Banks T20 winners 2025. Picture: Steve Storey

Ashington seconds climbed up to second in the table following a 26 runs victory over Tynemouth seconds at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

Home skipper Josh Robinson won the toss and elected to bat – but things didn’t initially pan out the way he visualised.

Robinson was an early casualty himself then Dan Gardiner followed shortly afterwards with the score on 26. After contributions of 34 from John Woolley and 21 from Scott Pearcey, it was a century partnership between Alex Storey and David Rutherford which propelled the Mighty Acorns score through the 200 mark.

Rutherford was bowled by Barry Stewart for 44 but Storey carried his bat through until the close of the innings ending unbeaten on a superb 79 ball knock of 74 which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Ashington closed on 243-8 from their 45 overs.

The coast outfit lost wickets at regular intervals until a stand of 102 developed between Lineham and Walton.

Cam Skinner affected the run out of Walton for 41 then Rutherford bowled Lineham for 78.

Meanwhile, Ashington 2nds won the Banks T20 trophy against Seaham Park at an event hosted by Burnmoor.

*On Saturday (August 23), Ashington seconds are away to Castle Eden seconds.