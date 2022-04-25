‘Still room for improvement’ after Ashington cricket's first win of season

Ashington CC.

The Mighty Acorns came out on top by five wickets and McCafferty said: “I’m happy that we have bounced back after a poor batting display at Seaham Park on the opening day of the campaign.

"We spoke before the game about getting the defeat out of our system and to try and improve but apart from another good display by Younas Ahmadzai and Ben Harmison, it still wasn’t the best or complete batting performance today - it’s just not quite clicking - and we need to be a bit more clinical.

"However it’s early in the season and I’m sure we’ll put things right.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCafferty revealed his reasons for inserting the opposition after winning the toss: “I looked back at our stats for last season and we had a very good record chasing than setting targets,” he said.

“In the win/lose game, I think it’s always good with the power plays to know how hard you need to go at the start and you can try and pace an innings from there. It is a bit of a tactic and one which will hopefully work going forward - if I keep winning the toss!”

The skipper says that there is strong competition for places: “It was a very difficult selection this week,” he said.

“Alex Storey missed out and dropped into the second team - and he did nothing wrong last week - but with the seamers as well and the spinners, we are spoiled for choice.

"The second team have had a good win today and you want headaches of people knocking on the door and all wanting to play first team cricket which is healthy for the club.”

Meanwhile McCafferty sent a good luck message to Ashington FC and Ben Harmison for their Ebac Northern League Division One Cup final against Newcastle Benfield on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2).