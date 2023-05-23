Grandfather and grandson Davie and Jayden McCarthy batted together for the first time for Alnwick second XI. Picture: Alnwick Cricket Club

They travelled to Bates Cottages for their Division 5 North match and lost by 66 runs, but it was a match to remember for grandfather and grandson pair Davie and Jayden McCarthy, who batted together for the first time.

Jayden finished the innings on 21 not out, while his grandfather was out for one as Alnwick were bowled out for 137 in reply to Bates Cottages’ 203-3 in their 40 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other players reaching double figures in Alnwick’s innings were Jonathan Roxburgh-Cowell with 36, Finnian Baker-Cresswell with 29 and Andrew Wright with 24.

It was also a day to remember for a member of Alnwick’s first XI as Bradley Spiers hit his first 100 for the team, reaching 104 as they beat Blagdon Park.

Spiers’ 104 included nine fours and three sixes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first XI managed a huge 282-4, with Laurence Reeves also racking up the runs, getting 56.

Blagdon were unable to match Alnwick, who won by 142 runs for their fourth victory in a row, a run of form that sees them sitting at the top of Division 2.

Morpeth’s first XI recorded an almost identical victory, beating Annfield Plain by 141 runs.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Morpeth were bowled out for 187, with Jack Travers scoring 64, Michael Craigs 46 and Paul Johnston 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bowlers soon made sure Annfield Plain would be the losers, Craigs proving as handy with the ball as he was with the bat, taking seven wickets for just 13 runs, Alex Senior chipped in with the other three wickets for 31 runs, to bowl out Annfield Plain for 46 in 17 overs.

Morpeth are second in the league after five games.

Morpeth seconds lost to Alnmouth seconds by seven wickets, Liam Day top scoring with 47 as they were all out for 88.

Alnmouth’s first team couldn’t match the seconds, losing by five wickets to Newcastle City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batting first they reached 233-7 in their 50 overs, with Jonathan Ridley hitting an impressive 110 off 125 balls.