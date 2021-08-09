Six wicket loss for Alnmouth cricketers

Paul Straker and Thorsten Robinson batting for Alnmouth 1sts against Morpeth.

Alnmouth were 135 all out with Dushan Hermantha on 57, David Rutherford and John Windows both taking three wickets. Morpeth on 136-4 chased it down in 22 overs with opener Paul Johnston on 55.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts won by 77 runs at home to Cowgate 1sts. Alnwick were 166 all out with four bats in the 20’s. They then dismissed the visitors for 89 with Gareth Bateman taking 4-18.

Bottom of the table Warkworth 1sts suffered a 52 run defeat away to Blue Flames 1sts. Flames posted 180-6 Ababakar Maqsood on 70. Warkworth were 128-9 in a match reduced to 36 overs.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by ten wickets away to Stobswood 1sts.

In Division 5 North, Warenford are second, 15 points behind leaders Morpeth 2nds after a five wicket away win over Monkseaton 1sts. The home side put on 190-5, with Waren 193-5 in reply, Kevin Greshon on 55 and Brian Thompson on 42.

Howick lost by eight wickets away to Cramlington 2nds. Howick were 121-9 at the end of their 40 overs, Cramlington at 122-2 chasing it down in 23 overs.

Bottom of the table Alnwick 2nds went down to a nine wicket defeat away to Morpeth 2nds. Michael Kirkuk scored 35 as Alnwick were all out for only 89, Nathan Hume taking 5-18. Morpeth were 92-1 in reply with Adam Lawn on 52 not out.

Rock lost by seven wickets away to Ulgham 1sts. Rock made 135-7 with Ulgham 139-3 in reply.

In Division 6 North, Wooler won by six wickets away to Blyth 2nds. Blyth were 132-5 in their 40 overs with Surj Singh on 58 not out. Les Porteous hit 53 and Tom Burston 47 not out as Wooler replied with 134-3.

Embleton won by seven wickets at home to Stobswood 2nds. The visitors made 166-8 with Anthony Wingfield on 59, but Embleton chased it down at 167-3 with Ewan Thorpe 53 not out and Paul Carss 56.