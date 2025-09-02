Sean McCafferty says Ashington players put in a 'near complete performance' against Chester-le-Street

Ben Harmison proved handy with the bat against Chester-le-Street. Picture: Steve Graham Sports Photos

Sean McCafferty said he was delighted with Ashington’s all-round performance on Saturday after they had toppled Chester-le-Street, who were third from top of the Premier Division of the North-East Premier League.

Consequently, the Mighty Acorns – who sat one point above second from bottom Shotley Bridge before the start of play – widened the gap to 19 points after Shotley picked up six points from their away clash at Burnopfield, which was abandoned.

But whilst an upbeat McCafferty described the showing as being ‘a near complete performance’, he admitted that the players will not get carried away as they face two cup finals in their last two matches against Burnmoor and Newcastle before the curtain comes down on the 2025 campaign.

“We needed it (the win) because it was a bit of a make-or-break game for us,” said McCafferty, who was vice-captain on the day.

“We played really well in all departments and consequently we deserved it.

“A few lads got scores with the bat and then we bowled really well and caught our catches. In fact, I would say we put together as near a complete performance as I’ve seen from us for a while.”

McCafferty was promoted up the order to open the innings with Jack Jessop and the move paid dividends with the former scoring a 47 ball 45.

“We changed the batting order to try and get the innings off to a good start and to try and mix things up a little bit,” added McCafferty.

“We wanted a bit of a change and maybes a little bit of positivity at the top – not that the lads haven’t been batting well because they have – just to try and change things up a little bit and it was nothing new for myself because I’ve opened in the past.”

Avishka Perera hit a top-scoring 58, Ben Harmison 44 and a late flurry from Ian Sharkey (27) which boosted their total to 233 after their 45 overs.

Ashington then had the hosts reeling at 29-3 and 60-6 before dismissing them for 137 and McCafferty said: “We got wickets at right times. We got some in the power play (the first nine overs), and when you get so many early on, you’re always in the driving seat as a fielding side.

“Matty (Collins) and Alex (Nice) started off really well for us and bowled nicely, then they were backed up well by Ian Sharkey and the spinners, James Harmison and Avishka Perera.

“There were no let-ups and whenever a bowling change was made, the bowler who came into the attack got into their work straight away. It made it really hard for the batters to score runs, built up pressure and got us more wickets.”

With former Scottish cricketer Kyle Coetzer at the wicket, McCafferty added that despite Ashington having their opponents in deep trouble, they were always still cautious.

“Kyle is a really good player and he batted nicely,” said McCafferty.

“You’re always wary when such a good player is at the crease, but he was running out of partners so it meant we could relax the field and get him off strike.

“When we got their run rate required up to nine an over, we were always pretty confident because we knew we were going to get chances. Coetzer got his 50 but was then out and we wrapped the innings up shortly after that.”

Ashington also beat the rain clouds as McCafferty explained: “We knew we needed to get 20 overs bowled in the second innings to constitute a game.

“We had spinners on at both ends and we tried to make sure we got to the 20 overs mark. Then not long after we had won, the heavens opened and the rain poured down.”

McCafferty concluded: “It’s two cup finals for us now – that’s the way we’ve got to look at it.

“We’re in a better position than we were the previous week but the way the league has been this year, you can’t rely on anybody to beat a team. Everybody has beat each other all year and we’ll not be safe until it’s mathematically impossible for someone to catch us.

“The ball is in our court and if we can win against Burnmoor at home on Saturday, that would put us in a really strong position.”