Round-up of the local cricket results

Cricket.

In Division 1, Pont are fourth on 351 points, with Morpeth fifth on 342, but with a game in hand.

Pont (131-3) beat Annfield Plain (130) by seven wickets, whilst Morpeth (192) lost by 16 runs away to Swalwell 1sts, (208-6).

Alnmouth 1sts (99) lost by 59 runs at home to Tillside 1sts (158).

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (136) lost by 54 runs to Ryton 1sts, who were 190-9.

Ashington Rugby 1sts were 111 and they lost by five wickets at home to Whickham 1sts (112-5).

Blagdon 1sts (200-2) beat Bates Cottages 1sts (199-7) by eight wickets.

Bedlington 1sts (206) lost by 28 runs at home to Berwick 1sts, who were 234-5 with Elliott Keenan on 103 not out.

Seaton Burn 1sts were 247-7 with Andrew Jennison on 122 and they beat Cowgate (166) by 81 runs.

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts are still in the title chase with leaders Lintz 1sts. They were 73-2 and beat Cramlington 1sts (67) by eight wickets.

Blyth 1sts (53-0) beat Alnmouth 2nds (50) by ten wickets.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds are chasing promotion in second spot and they beat Kirkley 1sts by eight wickets, making 75-5 after bowling their opponents out for 73.

Ponteland 2nds (138-8) beat Backworth 2nds (137) by one wicket whilst Stobswood 1sts lost by eight wickets away to Whitley Bay 1sts.

Bomarsund 1sts were 286-8 with Adam Gardiner on 107no and they won by 131 runs away to GEMs 2nds (155).

In Division 5 North, second placed Rock were 177-9 and won by 104 runs at home to Seaton Burn 2nds.

Ulgham 1sts (207) beat Cramlington 2nds by 80 runs, whilst Embleton (108) lost by 67 runs away to Tillside 2nds (175-8).

Bedlington 2nds (150-9) lost by 65 runs away to Warenford, who had posted 215-5 with Michael Thompson on 92.

In Division 6 North, only two points separate Warkworth 2nds (443) and Alnwick 2nds (441).

Warkworth (234-6 with Stuart Shanks on 92), lost by one run away to Howick (235-6) with James Anderson on 102.