Round-up of the local cricket results

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts (145) suffered a nine wicket away defeat to Morpeth 1sts (147-1 with Paul Johnston 95 not out).

Alnmouth 1sts lost by five wickets away to Annfield Plain 1sts. Tom Vickers hit 92 as Alnmouth put on 206, with the hosts 208-5, Shane Oliver on 73 not out.

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts game against Blue Flames was postponed and has been re-arranged for later in the season.

Alnwick 1sts went down to an 80 run defeat away to Backworth 1sts, all out for 110 after the home side posted 190.

Blagdon 1sts (215-8 with Ben Gibson on 70), won by 142 runs at home to Season Burn 1sts, who were all out for 73, Nikhil Poona taking 5-12.

Ashington Rugby 1sts suffered a one wicket away defeat to Bates Cottages 1sts. Ash made 270-7 with Adam Peacock and Van Zyl both making 85, but their hosts put on 272-9, with Nathan Allan on 86, the winning runs coming in the last over.

Bedlington 1sts (119-9) won by one wicket away to Whickham 1sts (118 all out).

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts won by 156 runs away to Allendale 1sts. Doug Potts hit 92 as Warkworth made 315, which was always beyond the home side, who were dismissed for 159 with Martin Clark taking five wickets.

Cramlington 1sts (206-4 with Billy Pullman on 104) won by six wickets away to Benwell & Walbottle, who were 203 all out.

Blyth 1sts (142) lost by 119 runs away to Corbridge 1sts, who were 261-7 in their innings.

In Division 4, Bomarsund 1sts won by three wickets at home to Whitley Bay 1sts. Bonar were 203-7 with Dan Gardiner on 90 after Whitley Bay made 197-8.

In a low scoring game, Ponteland 2nds (22) won by nine wickets after bowling out visitors Percy Main 2nds for only 20 with Andy Denver taking 5-3.

Kirkley 1sts (108) lost by seven wickets at home to Whickham 2nds, who were 108-3.

Stobswood 1sts (189-6) won by four wickets at home to Clara Vale 2nds, who made 186 with Dale Townsley taking four wickets.

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds had a four wicket home win over Bates Cottages 2nds, who had posted 184-3 with Sam Biggs on 104no. Ash were 187-6 in reply.

Seaton Burn 2nds (88-5) were five wicket winners over Ulgham 1sts (87 all out), whilst Bedlington 2nds (73) lost by ten wickets at home to Rock (75-1).

Cramlington 2nds (194-6) lost by seven wickets at home to Blagdon 2nds, who were 195-3 with Calvin Coleman hitting an unbeaten century (102).

Second in the table Tillside 2nds hit 219-6 with Jack Bagness on 110 not out and they beat Warenford (112) by 107 runs.

Embleton (112-2) beat Berwick 2nds (111) by eight wickets, with three bowlers taking three wickets apiece.

In Division 6 North, Wooler (148-6) had a 28 runs home win over Howick (120) whilst Warkworth 2nds (240-9 with Ben Briggs on 58) won by 129 runs at home to Blyth 2nds (111) with Adam Jobson taking four wickets.