Round-up of the local cricket action

Cricket.

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts lost by 30 runs away to Stocksfield 1sts. The home side were 203 all out with the Etal outfit on 173.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts (112-5) had a five wicket home win over Percy Main 1sts, who were 111 all out.

Morpeth 1sts were 133-2 and they won by eight wickets away to Consett 1sts, who were all out for 132.

Ponteland 1sts were 297-2 with Ben O’Brien hitting a magnificent 194. Tom Raglan made 112 and Oliver Fletcher 102 not out for Tynedale 1sts who had posted a decent score of 294-8.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts were 244-6 with Cody Brogden on 79 and they won by 117 runs at home to Blagdon 1sts, who made127 with David Wright taking seven wickets.

Berwick 1sts were 76 all out and they went down to a four wicket loss at Backworth 1sts, who had posted 247 in their innings.

Ashington Rugby 1sts were 163-1 with Tom Scott on 64 and they beat Blue Flames 1sts by nine wickets after bowling them out for 159 with Mark Lawrence taking four wickets.

Bedlington 1sts (140 all out) lost by one wicket away to Seaton Burn 1sts, who were 141-9 in reply.

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts, who have lost their top spot to Lintz, went down to a four wicket home defeat at the hands of Benwell & Walbottle 1sts. Warkworth were 258-5 with Michael Phillips hitting a splendid 158, but the visitors made 261-6 in reply.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds hit 217 but they went down to a 123-runs defeat at the hands of hosts Allendale, who had made a big score of 340-8.

Blyth 1sts (145) lost by eight wickets at home to Tynedale 2nds, who were 146-2, whilst Cramlington 1sts (103) were beaten by 235 runs away to Newcastle City 2nds, who had made a big score of 370-4.

In Division 4, Kirkley 1sts (183) lost by 152 runs at home to Clara Vale 2nds, who had made 335-8 in their innings.

Ponteland 2nds made 176-8, but they lost by six wickets at home to Swalwell 2nds, who replied with 177-4.

Stobswood 1sts made 169-8 in reply to 166 all out from GEMs 2nds, winning by two wickets.

Morpeth 2nds hit 181 but they were beaten by Backworth 2nds (184-9), who won by one wicket.

Bomarsund 1sts (148) lost by 33 runs away to Percy Main 2nds (181).

In Division 5 North, Berwick 2nds won a close game by two runs at home to Rock. Berwick were 275-5 with Rock 273-6 in reply in their 40 overs.

Warenford (121) went down by three wickets at Ulgham 1sts, who were 124-7.

Leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds, 204-6 won by 14 runs away to Tillside 2nds who were 190-8.

Bedlington 2nds (137-3) won by seven wickets at home to Bates Cottages 2nds, who were 133-9.

Seaton Burn 2nds (106-4) won by six wickets away to Cramlington 2nds (105).

In Division 6 North, leaders Warkworth 2nds were 143-6 in reply to 142 from hosts Wooler, winning by four wickets.

In a low scoring game, Howick (66-1) beat Ulgham 2nds (65) with Henry Bateson taking 4-3.