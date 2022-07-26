Round-up of the local cricket action

Cricket.

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts continue to struggle at the foot of the table, going down to a 30 runs defeat away to Percy Main 1sts. Percy hit 166-9 with Joe Bickerton taking four wickets, but the Etal side fell short at 136 all out.

Morpeth 1sts (135 all out) lost by 83 runs at home to Tynedale 1sts, who had put on 218-7.

Ponteland 1sts were 108 all out and they went down by five wickets at home to Swalwell 1sts, who were 109-5.

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts were 103 all out and they lost by ten wickets at home to Whickham 1sts, who were 105-0 in reply.

Alnwick 1sts racked up a big score of 311-8 with Cody Brogden leading the way on 86, and they won by 186 runs away to Bedlington 1sts, who were all out for 125 in their innings, with Dave Wright taking four wickets.

Blagdon 1sts hit 253-9 with Dave Gibson on 78, and they won by 49 runs at home to Ryton 1sts, who were 204-9.

Ashington Rugby 1sts were 161 all out and they lost by 71 runs away to Cowgate 1sts, who had put on 232-6.

Seaton Burn 1sts were 154-8 but their game away to Blue Flames 1sts was abandoned with the home side on 129-6.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts were 163-8 and they won by two wickets away to Blyth 1sts (162 all out).

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds hit a big 293-9 with two players making half centuries, and they won by 186 runs at home to Gems 1sts, who were 107 all out with Brian Brooks taking 5-15.

Cramlington 1sts hit 233-9 and they won by 69 runs at home to Newcastle City 1sts, who were 164 all out in reply, with Will Asher taking four wickets.

In Division 4, Jack Tavers hit 114 as Morpeth posted a big score of 345-5 on their way to a 261 runs away win over Stobswood 2nds (84 all out, with Callum Lawn on 4-30).

Kirkley 1sts (201-7) won by three wickets away to Swalwell 2nds, who were 197-3, whilst Ponteland 2nds (131-7) won by three wickets away to Gems 2nds (128-8).

Bomarsund 1sts (132 all out) moved up to second in the table after bowling Clara Vale 2nds all out for 61 to win by 71 runs.

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds were 161-4 and they beat visitors Warenford (166-7) by six wickets.

Andrew Skeen hit 133 not out as Tillside 2nds (248-2) beat Cramlington 2nds (82) at home by 166 runs.

Berwick 2nds were 173-5, but they lost by six wickets away to Ulgham 1sts, who were 174-4 in reply, whilst Embleton (129-6) beat Bates Cottages 2nds (127) by four wickets.

Seaton Burn 2nds were 138-8 and they won at home by seven wickets against Bedlington 2nds (135-7).

In Division 6 North, leaders Alnwick 2nds won a low scoring game by ten wickets at home to Blyth 2nds. Blyth were 65 all out with Alnwick 66 without loss.

Andrew Hodgson hit 78 as Howick made 246 against Bomarsund 2nds, who were out for 159.