Round-up from the locasl cricket league

Cricket.

In Division 1, Ponteland 1sts made it five wins out of eight with a 14 runs win over Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts. Intasan Fazel hit 119 as Pont put on 292-4, with Archie Elder hitting 130 as Alnmouth replied with 278 all out.

Tillside 1sts have dropped to the foot of the table after their 28 runs defeat away to Tynedale 1sts. Thomas Can’t hit 115 as Tynedale posted 255-5, with Tillside all out for 227, Liam Hindmarsh on 58 and Joe Bickerton 56.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (149-3) won by seven wickets at home to Blue Flames 1sts, who were all out for 148.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Berwick 1sts (210), lost by 12 runs away to Bates Cottages 1sts, chasing 222.

Ashington Rugby 1sts (234-8) beat Ryton 1sts (235) by two wickets, whilst Bedlington 1sts (204-8) won by 66 runs at home to Cowgate 1sts, who were 138 all out in reply.

Seaton Burn 1sts (117) lost by 70 runs at home to Whickham 1sts, who had made 187.

Blagdon Park 1sts, who were 132 all out, lost by 76 runs away to Backworth 1sts, who had made 208-5.

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts continue to head the table despite their 17 runs home defeat against local rivals Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds. Alnmouth made 185 with Warkworth dismissed for 168.

Cramlington 1sts (149-3) had a seven wickets away win over Allendale 1sts, who had put on 146 all out.

Blyth 1sts (166-8) lost by three wickets at home to Benwell & Walbottle 1sts, who were 170-7 in reply.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds (117-9) are second following their one wicket home win over Clara Vale 1sts (115).

Bonarsund 1sts (195) beat Ponteland 2nds (107) by 88 runs away from home.

Stobswood 1sts (220-9, Liam Anderson 62, Andrew Wilson 61), lost by two runs away to Whickham 2nds, who had posted 222, and Kirkley 1sts (124) lost by seven wickets away to Whitley Bay 1sts (126-3).

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds (64-1) won by nine wickets away to Rock (63).

Tillside 2nds (92-6) are second after their low-scoring after their four wickets home win over a Seaton Burn 2nds (88-8), whilst Berwick 2nds (170-8) won by two wickets at home to Bedlington 2nds, who were 169-5 in their innings.

Warenford won by nine wickets at home to Bates Cottages 2nds. The visitors were 155-8 with Waren 156-1, with Michael Thompson 69 and Brian Thompson 54.

Ulgham 1sts (157-2) won by eight wickets away to Blagdon 2nds, who were all out for 156.

Cramlington 2nds were awarded maximum points after Embleton conceded.

In Division 6 North, leaders Alnwick 2nds won by eight wickets away to Wooler. The Glendale side were 137-8 with the visitors 142-2 in reply, with Bradley aspires on 52 not out.

Warkworth 2nds (93) beat Ulgham 2nds (92) by ten wickets away from home whilst Howick (180-5) won by five wickets away to Stobswood 2nds (179-6).