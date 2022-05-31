Round-up from the local cricket scene

Cricket.

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts picked up their first win of the season with a 25 runs home win over Stocksfield 1sts. Tillside were 180-8 with the visitors all out for 155.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts (101-4) won by six wickets away to Percy Main 1sts (100).

Morpeth 1sts narrowly won by four runs at home to Consett 1sts. Morpeth hit 230-8 with the visitors falling just short at 226-8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 2, Berwick 1sts (100) lost by 20 runs at home to Backworth 1sts (120)

Alnwick 1sts (71) lost by ten wickets away to Blagdon Park 1sts, who were 72-0.

Bedlington 1sts (155-6) won by four wickets at home to Seaton Burn (153), whilst Ashington Rugby 1sts (197) lost by 86 runs away to Blue Flames 1sts (283-6 with Tom Scott hitting 117).

In Division 3, Warkworth 1sts (189) remain top after their 78 runs away win over Benwell & Walbottle (111).

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (182) lost by 51 runs at home to Allendale 1sts, who had made 233 in their innings.

Cramlington 1sts, who were 160-3, had a seven wickets home win over Corbridge 1sts, who had earlier posted 159 all out.

Blyth 1sts suffered a 93 runs loss away to Tynedale 2nds. The home side had made 282-7 with Will Marrow on 136 and Blyth replied with 189 all out, Andy Kemp hitting an unbeaten half century.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds made it five wins out of seven and they are third of the table. They had a big 228 runs away win over Backworth 2nds, who they dismissed for 54 after putting on 282-9. Jack Travers hit 111 with four wickets each for Michael Craig’s and Luke McCurley.

Kirkley 1sts lost by 187 runs away to Clara Vale 1sts, their 105 falling well short of the home side’s 292.

Stobswood 1sts (207) lost by 29 runs at home to GEM’s 2nds (236).

Ponteland 2nds (37 all out), lost by 116 runs away to Swalwell 2nds, who made 153.

Bomarsund 1sts (104-1) won by nine wickets at home to Percy Main 2nds who were all out for 103.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds top the table after their eight wickets home win over Tillside 2nds, who are now second. Ashington made 186-2 after bowling the visitors out for 184.

Rock (160-2) beat Berwick 2nds 159 all out) by eight wickets, whilst Warenford (138 all out) lost by eight wickets at home to Ulgham 1sts, who were 139-2.

Embleton (206) had a 21 runs home victory over Blagdon 2nds (175).

Seaton Burn 2nds (105-7) beat Cramlington 2nds (104) by three wickets, whilst Bedlington 2nds (129-7) went down to a seven wickets reverse at Bates Cottages 2nds, who were 130-3.

In Division 6 North, Alnwick 2nds (57-1) head the table following their low scoring win over Bomarsund 2nds, who were all out for 53.

But it was Stobswood 2nds who stole the limelight with a 203 runs away win over Blyth 2nds, with opening bats Anthony Wingfield 128 not out and Edmond Black 106 no as they put on 273-0. Blyth were then dismissed for 70.