Robson stars in Alnmouth & Lesbury win

Alnmouth & Lesbury wicket keeper Laurie Robson hit a superb unbeaten century as the side scored a 171-run success against Whickham at Steppy Lane.

The result gave the Hipsburn outfit 30 points and took them up to fifth in the Northumberland & Tyneside First Division.

Robson struck 15 boundaries during his two-and-a-half hours at the crease as he wracked up 117 runs from facing 121 balls.

Alnmouth chalked up 285/9 in their full 50 overs before they had Whickham all out for 114 by the 38th over with popular Sri-Lankan spinner Chalana De Silva doing the damage again.

The wicket keeper went ton up

The overseas professional, in his second spell at the club, took 6-22 with four maiden overs from the 12 that had sent down the wicket to devastating effect.

De Silva has now taken 13 wickets for just 50 runs in the opening three games of the season after returning to Northumberland from Badureliya Sports Club.

His turn and movement with the ball saw him catch out Whickham opener Mick Armstrong lbw for 36 while he also hit the pads of Anthony Scott plumb.

Robson, Ed Brunton and Tom Vickers all took catches from De Silva deliveries and he clean bowled Daniel Kirtley.

Robson also took a catch behind from Nick Denton’s delivery as the wicket of the visiting skipper Matthew Rodger went for 7 and another from Louis Aynsley he edged behind off Harry Sutherland.

Robin Tudor tumbled Andrew King’s stumps for 2 to complete the success.

Peter Smith hit a steady 69 during a fine partnership with Robson while Jonathon Ridley knocked 28, opening partner Brunton 18, De Silva 23 and James Davidson 20.

Alnmouth & Lesbury are away to Ponteland on Saturday, while neighbours Alnwick host leaders Morpeth.

Alnwick are third bottom after falling to an eight-wicket defeat at Ryton.

Max Harrison hit a century in the defeat, getting to a total of 104 that included 13 fours and two sixes before being bowled by Lochlann Young-Hall.

Alnwick made a total of 190 but were all out in the final over, while the hosts reached their winning total of 193/2 in 28 overs.

Johny Devassy trapped James Young lbw for 6 in the second over as Alnwick made a great response, but Lukas Culley wracked up 95 not out with David Howorth 62 not out as they made total after Ollie Phillips went lbw from Alfie Harrison-Bolby for 26.