Robinson sets target for Ashington 2nds cricketers next season

Ashington 2nds' captain, Josh Robinson.

The final game of the campaign for Robinson’s side – at home to table toppers Tynemouth – on Saturday was called off in the morning following heavy rain but the weather affected the whole programme with Tynemouth being crowned as champions.

Robinson said: “It was a good achievement to finish fourth and I was happy - although we could have been a little bit better.

"We lost in the game against Tynemouth at Preston Avenue when we had a couple of players missing; had another reverse when we met Washington then the Benwell Hill clash was rained off - but on the plus side we won the Banks Bowl with victory over Chester le Street. I was pleased because the lads have done well and it’s been an enjoyable summer of cricket.”

Robinson – a railway engineer - believes his side are on the right track and would like them to follow in the footsteps of Tynemouth and finish top of the pile next term.

