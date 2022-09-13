Robinson sets target for Ashington 2nds cricketers next season
Ashington 2nds captain Josh Robinson was delighted night after his side had cemented a fourth from top finish in Division Two of the North East Premier League – and has already set his outfit the target for next season, writes Brian Bennett.
The final game of the campaign for Robinson’s side – at home to table toppers Tynemouth – on Saturday was called off in the morning following heavy rain but the weather affected the whole programme with Tynemouth being crowned as champions.
Robinson said: “It was a good achievement to finish fourth and I was happy - although we could have been a little bit better.
"We lost in the game against Tynemouth at Preston Avenue when we had a couple of players missing; had another reverse when we met Washington then the Benwell Hill clash was rained off - but on the plus side we won the Banks Bowl with victory over Chester le Street. I was pleased because the lads have done well and it’s been an enjoyable summer of cricket.”
Robinson – a railway engineer - believes his side are on the right track and would like them to follow in the footsteps of Tynemouth and finish top of the pile next term.
Most Popular
“From that first season in the North East Premier League when we got through to the final of the cup against South Northumberland and saw where we needed to be, we have signed well and got better and better,” said the 30 year old. “Hopefully we can continue next year – and I’d be thrilled if we could win the league title.”