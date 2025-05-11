Ridley stars in Alnmouth & Lesbury cricket success

Jonathon Ridley hit 77 runs as Alnmouth & Lesbury batted their way to success at Ponteland with just four overs to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28 points elevated the Hipsburn side into third spot in the Northumberland & Tyneside First Division ahead of their home game against second-bottom Ryton this weekend.

Ponteland had won the toss and elected to bat, running up a total of 268/7 in the full fifty overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sri Lankan spinner Chalana De Silva again topped the bowling figures with 3/48, clean bowling JD Mirza and having team-mates Peter Smith and Robin Tudor taking catches to dismiss Iftikhaar Fazal and Yuvrav Chauhan respectively.

Alnmouth & lesbury have made a solid start to the season

De Silva also impressed with the bat himself, chalking up and unbeaten 47 from just 24 deliveries, cracking seven fours and a six and Alnmouth chased down their target after tea, making 270/5.

Opener Ed Brunton made a half century before finally walking on 52 as he was dismissed by Mirza, who proved the star man for the hosts at the crease.

He also sent Ridley back to the pavilion after he’d battered twelve boundaries and a six, got Laurie Robson lbw on 3, and walked Tom Vickers on 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Smith knocked a respectable 26 before Shahid Khan bowled him, with De Silva and Harry Sutherland, who made 10 not out, taking a stand to secure the victory.

Sutherland also bowled 1/98 with Nick Denton 2/28 and Tudor 1/66.

Alnwick have tumbled to the bottom of the table following an eight-wicket defeat at home to League leaders Morpeth.

They go to fourth-placed Swalwell on Saturday looking to get back on track after they were all out for 139 in the 42nd over and Morpeth then slammed 142/2 by the 23rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Harrison toped the scoring with 52 and James Crooks knocked 32 but the Morpeth bowlers were in good form – George Grey took 3-15, Michael Craigs was 2-19 and Callum Lawn 2-21 with Alex Senior, Sam Eyres and Matthew Senior claiming the others.

Morpeth opener Jack Mosey hit 60 in response before being bowled by Charlie Edwardson, who had also tumbled Liam Day’s stumps for 16.

Sam Eyres and Alex Senior were 26 and 29 not out as they clocked up the required runs that maintained their four-game winning start and pole position.