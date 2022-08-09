Praise as Ashington 2nds reach Bowl final

Ashington CC.

Williams described the semi final tussle as being one of the best second team games he has watched in the North East Premier League.

“The lads deserved to get into the final not purely because of the performance today – but for the displays they have put in all season,” he said, “It’s important to have a strong second team to feed into the first team and I was delighted for them all but also pleased for captain Josh Robinson who works tirelessly at the club.”

He continued: “The match ebbed and flowed and with no disrespect is one of the best second team games I’ve seen since Ashington joined the NEPL. Ashington were 93-7 at one stage so for them to get up to 201 at the end was a fantastic effort. Even then to defend that score at Jesmond with a short boundary was a tough ask.”

He went on: “Newcastle wanted a run a ball near the end but Ashington stuck at it. They bowled and fielded well and took all of their catches in the deep and although Matty Potts came back into the attack and did well, the bowling spell by Matty Storey in the middle of the innings was outstanding. The batters who got Ashington over the 200 mark deserved immense credit.”