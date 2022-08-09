Praise as Ashington 2nds reach Bowl final

Williams described the semi final tussle as being one of the best second team games he has watched in the North East Premier League.
“The lads deserved to get into the final not purely because of the performance today – but for the displays they have put in all season,” he said, “It’s important to have a strong second team to feed into the first team and I was delighted for them all but also pleased for captain Josh Robinson who works tirelessly at the club.”
He continued: “The match ebbed and flowed and with no disrespect is one of the best second team games I’ve seen since Ashington joined the NEPL. Ashington were 93-7 at one stage so for them to get up to 201 at the end was a fantastic effort. Even then to defend that score at Jesmond with a short boundary was a tough ask.”
He went on: “Newcastle wanted a run a ball near the end but Ashington stuck at it. They bowled and fielded well and took all of their catches in the deep and although Matty Potts came back into the attack and did well, the bowling spell by Matty Storey in the middle of the innings was outstanding. The batters who got Ashington over the 200 mark deserved immense credit.”
Consequently as they go into the closing weeks of the season, the Langwell Crescent club have a chance to complete a league and cup double – only a cautious Robinson was remaining tight lipped: “I cannot deviate away from what is a possibility,” he said. “We are 12 points behind the league leaders and we are through to the final of the Bowl so it’s only natural that people are going to say that we are in with a shout of two achievements. However, we are not looking any further forward than our next outing – and will continue to take one game at a time.”