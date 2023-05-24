Harry McCabe is congratulated by Cramlington Cricket Club chairman Stephen Parker after reaching 5,000 runs. Cramlington Cricket Club

Harry McCabe passed 5,000 runs for the club during his stint at the crease on Saturday (May 20).

Paying tribute to him on Facebook, the club said: “Yesterday’s game was extra special for Cramlington prodigy Harry McCabe.

“Haz passed 5,000 runs for the club during the game.

“He is a great club man and has Cram in his veins.

“He’s very popular round the club and hits a long ball.

“An outstanding achievement from a great player in record quick time.

“Well done Haz and here’s to many more.”

Sadly the club couldn’t mark his achievement with a win, Bedlington winning by 67 runs.

The home team won the toss and elected to bat, reaching 194 all out, McCabe showing his prowess in the field by catching Bedlington’s captain, Kevin Harnett, for three.

Connor Leason ended the innings not out on 120.

Vihanga Fernando ended with figures of 3-27, Andy Langley 2-22, Brad Skirpan 2-51, Bryan Walker 1-49 and Dominic Hall 0-36.

The pick of Cramlington’s batters was Skirpan, who hit 31 off 36 balls, including five fours.

Wicket keeper Graeme Barnes reached 29 off 36 balls before he was bowled by Majid Ansari, who also dismissed Michael Sewell leg before for 15 and Tony Kay for 0.

McCabe scored his all important run to reach 5,000 runs before being bowled by Brandon Douglas.

Billy Pulman was the only other Cramlington batter to get to double figures, hitting 23 runs off 35 balls before being bowled by Craig Robinson.

Cramlington were all out for 127, to lose by 67 runs.

The second XI fared better, beating Alnmouth and Lesbury Howick by seven wickets.

Put in to field after losing the toss, they restricted their opponents to 121 in their 40 overs.

Sam Carroll with 34 not out and Dean Walker 58 not out saw the seconds reach 124 for the loss of just three wickets.