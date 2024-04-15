Cricket at Warkworth.

The talented batsman takes up the role for the 2024 season which begins when they travel to Cowgate Sports on Saturday (20th April).

"I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to skipper Warkworth this season,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my first two years at Warkworth and it’s been a pleasure to play under Stephen Dargue’s captaincy the last few seasons.

"His are big boots to fill, but we’ve got a great squad of players and the club is in a strong position to improve on our third place finish last season.”

Phillips will joined at the crease by the South African big-hitter and offbreak bowler Tristan Parnell, who topped the batting charts last season and won the club’s JD Forsyth Cup, as he has returned to the club for a third spell.

“Tristan is a great character to have around the dressing room and he’s a real club man who spends a lot of his time helping around the club throughout the season,” continued Phillips.

“Obviously his credentials on the pitch speak for themselves with him finishing near the top of the batting and bowling stats in Division 2 last year. He’s also got a great pair of hands, even if our opening bowler Martin Clark might tell you differently,” he joked.

Warkworth have ambitions to move up into the top flight of local cricket and the skipper feels that if they perform to their abilities then they can join near-neighbours Alnwick and Alnmouth and Lesbury in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

“Our aim is to go one step further this year. We believe we have the players to compete in Division 1 and after solidifying our position last year as a top Division 2 side, it’s time to get Warkworth back where it belongs.”