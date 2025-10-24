An 18-year-old Northumberland girl has fulfilled a lifelong dream as she is selected for a professional cricket team in Australia.

Ellie Allen has trained in cricket her whole life, and just last month left her home village of Broomhill to travel across the world to Mandurah, Australia to play and coach others.

When at home Ellie plays for Northumberland County under 18s as well as in the premier league for Gateshead Fell and the Women’s Alnmouth and Lesbury team.

Following a successful month of games, she has now been chosen to play for the Mandurah team at a professional level.

18-year-old cricket player, Ellie Allen.

“I felt incredibly excited as I'd been working my whole life to get to this point,” Ellie revealed.

“I’d now like to continue playing in Australia over the next year or two and hopefully in future other countries as well. I want to build my playing profile and play at the highest level I possibly can.”

Describing the difference between playing at home and in Australia, Ellie added: “I would have thought it would be boiling hot weather but surprisingly the beginning of the Australian season is cooler like home. I've been told I’ll have to play in 30-40 degrees soon!

"There are some very excellent players out here making it much more of a challenge to play against the other teams.”

Ellie gave her thanks to her biggest supporters – her mum Melanie and her dad Derek who never misses a game despite the time difference.

Melanie Allen added: “This has been her long term dream, she has trained all her life to play women's cricket at the highest level. Her life revolves around cricket and now as a player and coach, Ellie can play anywhere in the world

“Ellie wanted to inspire people to be their best to enjoy life and sport and now she is doing just that. As a genuine all rounder with the heart to lead and win, she is in demand.”

Just before jetting off to Australia, Ellie completed a 200-mile charity walk with her dad, a tradition they have kept since she was eight-years-old and plan to continue when she returns from the season.