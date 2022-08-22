North Northumberland cricket teams escape the worst weather

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 1, Tillside 1sts managed to conclude their game at home to Tynemouth 1sts, but in a low scoring game the basement side went do2n to a seven wicket defeat with the visitors on 86-3 after the Etal side posted 82 all out, with Thomas Cant taking four wickets.

In Division 2, Berwick 2nds v Bates Cottages 1sts was the only game to finish. Berwick made 205-6 in their 50 overs with James Patterson on 89 and Martin Hush on 65. Bates were dismissed for 194 with David Currie taking four wickets.

In Division 3 and 4 all games were abandoned on Saturday, but on Sunday, in Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (107-5) beat Newcastle City 2nds (103) by five wickets.

In Division 5 North, Berwick 2nds were 42 all out and they went down to a nine wicket defeat away Bedlington 2nds, who were 43-1 in reply.

Embleton were 149-6 and they won by four wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds, who were 146 all out.

Tillside 2nds were 62-2 and they won by eight wickets away to Seaton Burn 2nds, who were 61 all out, with Mark Dawson taking 5-11.

Warenford’s match away to Bates Cottages 2nds was one of those abandoned.

In Division 6 North, Wooler were 222-5 with Ali Graham on 91 not out. Ulgham 2nds were all out for 92 in reply with Laurie Blackburn taking four wickets as the Glendale side won by 130 runs.

Howick (85-1) beat Stobswood 2nds (84 all out) by nine wickets.

Bomarsund 2nds (75-2) won by eight wickets away to Blyth 2nds, who were 74 all out with Steven Henderson taking 4-8.

Fixtures for local sides this Saturday (August 27) are: