Cricket stock photo.

It was bubbling up into quite a contest between Ashington and Newcastle on Saturday – when the pendulum swung massively in the home side’s favour, writes Brian Bennett.

That’s the moment when Cam Nichols produced a spectacular catch which ended Newcastle’s hopes, with the dismissal of Jacques Du Toit.

With his side reeling at 17-3 in the ninth over, the right hander had walked out to the wicket and with support from Mohsin Mukhtar, the pair set about trying to turn the game around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Harmison - in charge of the Ashington side for the unavailable Sean McCafferty – introduced Ian Sharkey into the attack and with the last ball of his second over, the seamer knocked back Mukhtar’s middle stump at 47-4.

Du Toit was then partnered by Rowan Shelton and the score had advanced onto 82 when Nichols brought an end to a superb innings of 53 by Du Toit with his piece of sheer brilliance at cover.

Thereafter, Ashington stuck to their task. James Harmison removed Matthew Stewart with his second delivery and they went on to wrap up the success in the 45th over with last man Issac Unsworth also departing via another unbelievable grab by Nichols off his own bowling.

The right arm spinner - later named as the Allington’s Motor Group Player of the match – ended with figures of 4-29 from 11.3 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier Ashington, after being put into bat, had been 101-1. Nichols made 23 before he was bowled by Unsworth then the Wansbeck side lost Jack Jessop (33), Scott Pearcey (37) and Ben Harmison (2) before lunch.

Jack McCarthy went for 33 but Ashington broke through the 200 barrier before Harmison declared.

In reply Jeremiah Louis struck twice and Matty Collins once inside the first nine overs, removing skipper Bobby Green, Asher Hart and Ben Robinson then Du Toit made his entrance and a fascinating clash ensued.

Afterwards, stand-in skipper Harmison said: “We want to win games and we want to win the Premier League. That’s our aim - and we will keep chasing.”