Nice-ly done as Alex grabs his first five-wicket haul in Ashington's win

Alex Nice being presented with his Player of the Match award by Steve Charlton from sponsors Home Farm Fencing.

Alex Nice picked up his first ever five-wicket haul for Ashington Cricket Club in the win against Burnopfield at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

And the teenager – who was named as the Home Farm Fencing player of the match – admitted afterwards that he achieved the feat after bowling ‘one of the best spells in his career’ and hopes his display will earn him a place in the Ashington side who visit Tynemouth this weekend.

Heaton-born Nice – in his second season with the Mighty Acorns – turned in his glowing performance as he took five out of the first six wickets to fall as Burnopfield were skittled out for only 85. The home side then went on to win the game comfortably.

“I’ve had a couple of four wicket hauls, but I’m so pleased to finally get a five-fer,” the 17-year-old said afterwards.

“Today I thought it was one of the best spells I’ve ever bowled in my career. Not many days does everything click – but today was one of them.

“The ball was seaming early on and then started swinging – which was evident with most of the wickets caught behind. It was one of those spells where I thought I was in with a chance of taking a wicket with every ball – and those days don’t happen very often.

“Hopefully I’d like to think I can take today’s performance into next week’s game at Tynemouth – if I keep my place in the team!”

He continued: “I try to improve all the time but I also try not to get too far ahead of myself because one bad week can set you back and knock your confidence.

“I think I have been bowling really well the last couple of weeks and it’s been building up towards this.

“I’m loving it here at Ashington. I joined the club from Backworth and it’s been a great move. The lads are just amazing and look after me really well and I have great craic with them, so there’s not much more you can ask from your team mates.”