New nets at Rock cricket

Senior Club Captain and U13 coach Paul Robberts and the U13 in front of the nearly finished nets.

To achieve this project the club has received support from RWE (the Renewables Middlemoor Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund) and the Community Foundation.

The club is also grateful for the backing and the close collaboration with Rock Estates.

Rock Cricket Club is based on the entrance to the village, when approaching from the north, and is generally regarded as one of the prettiest grounds in the area.

Rock’s senior men play in Division 5 North of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League, where they are currently sitting sixth in the table after a big ten wicket away win over Bedlington 2nds at the weekend.

In addition the club has various youth teams as well as a strong ladies and girls section with three teams.

Senior Club Captain Paul Robberts said: “The practise nets are a fantastic addition for the club. It is something we have been working towards for quite a while nbow and we are extremely grateful to RWE and Rock Estates for help in making it happen.

“The nets will allow all our players, seniors, juniors and ladies and girls alike to practise even better, improve and hone their cricketing skills.

"Rock Cricket Club has grown from strength to strength over the last few years, in a great part the result of all the hard work of all the enthusiastic volunteers.

"This season we regularly have weekends with over 50 of our members playing competitive cricket, whereas some years ago we only had a senior men’s team.

"The seniors play their league games on a Saturday, but it is always satisfying to see the juniors, the ladies and the girls playing on the pitch as well, as many of them are our future.”

Next weekend, on Saturday, July 23 Rock Cricket Club is holding its annual live music night, with music performed by The Hot Tap Splutters, and fish and chip van by Geoff Allan Catering. No tickets are required, just pay at the gate. Rock Cricket Club is situated at Rock Village NE66 3SD.