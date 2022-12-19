Steve Storey, the new Chairmnan of Ashington CC, and the outgoing Chairman, Bob Dunning.

The Langwell Crescent based outfit clinched promotion to the premier division of the league at the end of last season which sees them etch another chapter in their history.

And off the pitch, Steve Storey has been elected as chairman, taking over from Bob Dunning who held the post for a period of nine years.

Ashington-based Mr Storey, 62, who was born in Newbiggin, spoke about being ‘extremely honoured’ as well as ‘very excited’ after accepting the role at the club’s Annual General Meeting: “It’s a thrilling time for us after being promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the clubs history,” he said enthusiastically. “The club has never played at such a high standard of cricket and whilst we start what is an inspiring period on the field, the challenge for myself as chairman is to make sure that we are as prepared as we possibly can be off the field to support all of our teams.”

After a dedicated period of 30 years working for Northumbria Police where he bowed out as Chief Superintendent, Mr Storey was head of Safety and Security at Newcastle United Football Club – a role he served for 12 years until he retired last year.

He continued: “I feel extremely honoured but very excited to take up the post. The start of the season may be four months away - which seems a long time - but there is a lot of work to do behind the scenes.”

Retiring chairman Dunning said: “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been fantastic and has been a blast - but next month, I will be 70 and felt it was time to let someone younger take over the reins. I couldn’t have wished for a better successor as chairman than Steve (Storey) and believe the club will be stronger for an injection of fresh ideas and renewed enthusiasm.”

