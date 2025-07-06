Narrow defeats for Tillside and Wooler

Tillside came up agonisingly short at home to Seaton Burn in Division Two as they were beaten by just 8 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alisdair Skelly ripped into the visitors, taking 4-14 as Tillside had them all out for 135 by the 36th over.

With fellow bowlers Cameron McGregor taking 3-19 and Joe Bickerton 3-37, they must have felt that they had a great chance to take the points after tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aryan Kakwani had top scored for Seaton Burn with 32 before Bickerton took his bails clean off, and opener Bickerton put on 29 himself to top score for Tillside before he was caught by Kakwani from Freya Rook.

The games ended in excitement

Asad Bokhari did the most damage to Tillside with figures of 4-17 and they battled on until the 47th over when Christopher Weldon bowled Luke Dickson on 4 and the stumps were pulled.

Jamie Pick had scored 23 and McGregor 21 as Tillside battled towards the target.

The result leaves Tillside second bottom of the table ahead of their game at basement side Washington on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically, Wooler came up just 6 runs short themselves in their game against Tillside seconds in Division Five (North).

Tillside put on 209/6 with David Todd in superb form, cracking 136 not out in a stand that included twenty boundaries.

Robert Matthewson bowled 3-25 and Ian Purvis 2-28 as the wickets fell around him.

Wooler’s Thomas Burston responded with a 77, including twelve 4s and a 6, before he was bowled by Todd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Nesbitt was on 44 when he was run out as Wooler tried to pile up the runs.

They were 203/9 at the close as they just failed in the final over in what was another exciting encounter.

Wooler travel to Warenford this weekend while Tillside seconds go to Embleton.