Moving on up!
Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts continue to climb the table in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Division 1 after they recorded a six wicket home win over Leadgate 1sts at the weekend.
Alnmouth moved up to fifth and are now just 11 points off third.
On Saturday they bowled Leadgate out for 110 with Dushan Hermantha taking 5-25 and Paul Straker 4-20. Straker was then 58 not out as Alnmouth chased it down at 114-4 in 26 overs.
In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts had a 68 run home win over Bedlington 1sts. Alnwick batted first, and with Max Harrison on 41 they put on 140 all out, Lee Hutchison taking 4-21 for the visitors. In reply, Bedlington were 72 all out with Gareth Bateman taking 4-10.
Warkworth 1sts went down to a five wicket defeat away to Backworth 1sts. Warkworth elected to bat and were 95 all out with Kamran Mansoor on 37. Backworth were 98-5 in reply.
In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 131 runs away to Cramlington 1sts. Alnmouth posted 176-9 with Ted Glanville on 70. They then bowled Cramlington out for only 45 with three wickets each for Ben Oliver and Arthur Sutherland.
In Division 5 North, Warenford won by seven wickets at home to Howick. In a low scoring game, Howick were all out for 85 with five wickets apiece for Michael Thompson and Ali Grieve. Waren chased it down at 86-3 in 18 overs.
Rock won by two wickets away to Blagdon 2nds. The home side were 181-9 with Elliott alley our entire top scoring on 48, George Cockayne taking 4-23. Rock replied with 182-8 with Paul Roberts on 47 not out.
Alnwick 2nds’ away game against Bedlington 2nds was cancelled.
In Division 6 North, Wooler won by 49 runs at home to Embleton, whose promotion push has faltered in recent weeks.
Laurie Blackburn top scored with 56 as Wooler put on 171-5 in their 40 overs. Embleton were then all out for 122 with Matthew Leetham on 44, Andrew Aitchison the main wicket-taker on 4-11.
Warkworth 2nds lost by 91 runs at home to Stobswood 2nds. Paul Patterson was 64 not out as Stobswood posted 194-5, Jamie Pringle taking 3-44. Warkworth were all out for 103 in reply with Adam Jobson on 27, Patterson claiming 4-22.