Moving on up!

Dushan Hermantha bowling for Alnmouth and Paul Straker (left) celebrates a wicket with team mates.

Alnmouth moved up to fifth and are now just 11 points off third.

On Saturday they bowled Leadgate out for 110 with Dushan Hermantha taking 5-25 and Paul Straker 4-20. Straker was then 58 not out as Alnmouth chased it down at 114-4 in 26 overs.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts had a 68 run home win over Bedlington 1sts. Alnwick batted first, and with Max Harrison on 41 they put on 140 all out, Lee Hutchison taking 4-21 for the visitors. In reply, Bedlington were 72 all out with Gareth Bateman taking 4-10.

Warkworth 1sts went down to a five wicket defeat away to Backworth 1sts. Warkworth elected to bat and were 95 all out with Kamran Mansoor on 37. Backworth were 98-5 in reply.

In Division 3, Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds won by 131 runs away to Cramlington 1sts. Alnmouth posted 176-9 with Ted Glanville on 70. They then bowled Cramlington out for only 45 with three wickets each for Ben Oliver and Arthur Sutherland.

In Division 5 North, Warenford won by seven wickets at home to Howick. In a low scoring game, Howick were all out for 85 with five wickets apiece for Michael Thompson and Ali Grieve. Waren chased it down at 86-3 in 18 overs.

Rock won by two wickets away to Blagdon 2nds. The home side were 181-9 with Elliott alley our entire top scoring on 48, George Cockayne taking 4-23. Rock replied with 182-8 with Paul Roberts on 47 not out.

Alnwick 2nds’ away game against Bedlington 2nds was cancelled.

In Division 6 North, Wooler won by 49 runs at home to Embleton, whose promotion push has faltered in recent weeks.

Laurie Blackburn top scored with 56 as Wooler put on 171-5 in their 40 overs. Embleton were then all out for 122 with Matthew Leetham on 44, Andrew Aitchison the main wicket-taker on 4-11.