Mosey Hits The Ground Running as Rampant Morpeth Stay Top

Overseas Jack Mosey arrived this week scoring 50 in an unsuccessful trip to Tillside in the cup, the good form continued as he went on to score 60 from 46 deliveries on league debut, as the 1st team took down Alnwick.

The writer was not playing this week after being dropped due to a troublesome back injury, it had nothing to do with poor overall fitness or lack of talent. Adam Lawn, on a family trip to Lanzarote also made way for the returning Joe Carrick.

The feedback received was of a very uneventful match with Morpeth winning the toss and deciding to bowl, dismissing Alnwick for a meagre 139 with wickets shared around all of the bowlers. Gray was the pick with 3-15 in a spell which included a entire over of full tosses.

Morpeth reached the total at the loss of 2 wickets inside the 23rd over, with Senior and Eyres 29 and 26 not out respectively. Another 30 point win in a ruthless display.

Morpeth CC 1st XI

In a more eventful game at the Mecca of cricket Longhirst, the 2nd Team took down Whitley Bay 1st Team as Travers returned to promptly blast a ton having not netted throughout the winter, or completing any kind of warm up on the day.

Captain Glass won the toss and decided to bat on a scorching day, rarely seen this early in the campaign. Weatherburn opened with Travers and both made the going look very easy, scoring freely from the outset. The pair set a solid base adding 63 before the loss of the 1st wicket. Denyer entered and looked unusually aggressive, timing solid drives down the ground.

Travers had really began to find his best form hitting 6’s both over the clubhouse and into the farmers field at the opposite end. He was eventually dismissed for 104 from only 61 deliveries including 12 boundaries and 5 maximums. A typical Morpeth collapse followed with Glass playing a captain’s knock taking the team total to 240 runs, himself scoring a run a ball 41.

Returning former 1st XI skipper James Craigs and young Theo Turner opened the bowling and it was clear bowling Whitley Bay out was going to be tricky. Turner had Straughan out for a duck caught at the wicket and Craigs struggled to find any real rhythm, after a troublesome wrist injury kept him sidelined for the first 3 games.

Weatherburn replaced Turner at the Pavillion End and it looked as though spin would be the order of the day. Denyer bowled 6 tight yet wicketless overs at the opposite end before being replaced by the writer for his first bowl of the season.

Weatherburn toiled away and got the breakthrough dismissing Monga for 37. Kirk and Swiers added 22 before the former was dismissed LBW. The next 7 wickets were lost for only 53 runs and Weatherburn continued to rip through the top order, finishing his 12 over allocation with 6 wickets for 41 runs.

Craigs breifly took the gloves as Travers was struggling with an ongoing stomach issue that saw him hastily leave the field twice. The stomach troubles must have had a negative impact on his performance as he conceded 16 byes.

Concannon mopped up the tail finishing with 3-18 from 7 overs and I must say it is nice to contribute something other than questionable match report. Another 60 point Saturday for the club, Annfield Plain and The Newcastle Super Kings next week.