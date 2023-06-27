Morpeth's batters struggled to get runs at the weekend. Picture: Jake Oakley

The firsts elected to bat first at Backworth and soon found themselves at 62-3 with the loss of Paul Johnston, run out for two, Jonny Craigs, caught on four, and Jake Demiris, who made 21.

Captain Matthew Senior made 34 as Morpeth managed to eke their total to 126 all out.

The bowlers were soon skittling Backworth’s batters, reducing them to 20-4 at one stage, before bowling them out for 111 to give Morpeth a 15-run victory.

Michael Craigs ended with figures of 4-20.

The seconds also elected to bat first against Gems CC and were dismissed for a paltry 90, with only five batters making any runs.

In reply, a hit of 54 by Muhammad Rehan before he was trapped lbw by Archie Glass saw Gems score 91 in just 13 overs.