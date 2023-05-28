News you can trust since 1854
Morpeth under-11s keep it in the family with three sets of brothers in the same team

The under-11 team at Morpeth Cricket Club lined up with three sets of brothers playing together for the first time on Sunday (May 28).
By Janet Bew
Published 28th May 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 17:28 BST
The three sets of brothers with team-mates Evan Tait and Bobby Mitchell. Picture: Tony MoodyThe three sets of brothers with team-mates Evan Tait and Bobby Mitchell. Picture: Tony Moody
The three sets of brothers with team-mates Evan Tait and Bobby Mitchell. Picture: Tony Moody

The boys, George and Harry Moody, Archie and James Johnson and twins Oliver and Edward Metcalfe, are in their final season with the under-11s and played together for the first time in the win against Newcastle.

George and Harry’s dad, Tony Moody, who is also one of the team’s coaches, said: “They are all quite good, some are good at bowling, some are better at batting.

“At this age they have to do it all to give them a chance to develop all their skills.”

Morpeth under-11s scored 400, including seven boundaries, and restricted Newcastle to 269.

The win included some impressive fielding, with several run-outs.

Evan Tait ended with seven wickets.

Harry said: “I enjoy playing cricket with my brother, we are both very competitive and we all encourage each other to do our best.”

