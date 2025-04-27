Morpeth top the table
A six-wicket success against Consett at Longhirst continued their great start to the new season.
They bowled the visitors all out for 177 in 41 overs and then made 179/4 in reply in 42.5 overs to claim 30 points for the second week running.
George Gray took five wickets for 35 runs from his ten over spell, with Matthew Senior and Sam Eyres taking two apiece and Michael Craigs the other.
Eyres then hit a half century in the run chase that included six boundaries.
Morpeth go to Blaydon this weekend and will look to continue their top form.
Mitford have also won both of their first two fixtures in Division Five (North).
They beat Bates Cottages by seven wickets after putting them in to bat and restricting them to 188/6 in the full 40 overs.
Mitford made 189/3 in response with Joss Parker knocking an undefeated 79, with Chris Kirtley being caught on 49 and Jordan Mallaburn also being caught while on 37.
Dave Wall bowled 3-48, Kirtley was 2-35 and Mallaburn 1-27.
Mitford are at Lions this weekend.