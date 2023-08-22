Morpeth firsts pick up some silverware while batters elsewhere have a bad day in the field

Morpeth Cricket Club first team has won the Tyneside Charity Bowl. Picture: Kaye Lawn

The final was played at Stocksfield Cricket Club where Morpeth faced Shotley Bridge firsts in the 20-over match.

Morpeth elected to put their opponents in to bat after winning the toss and restricted them to 100 runs for the loss of eight wickets, the damage being done by Michael Craigs.

Craigs, who ended as the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 10, took four wickets in the final for the loss of 16 runs, including catching and bowling Reece Carr.

Carr then turned the tables on Morpeth by catching and bowling Paul Johnston for four and bowling Craigs for 17 as Morpeth chased 101 to win.

Matthew Senior played a captain’s innings, ending 26 not out, as Morpeth reached their target with the loss of five wickets.

It was a bad day with the bat for Alnwick firsts as they slumped to 39 all out in their match at Matfen.

Fielding first, they restricted their opponents to 63 all out, Mike Goldsworthy topscoring for Matfen with 13, and Max Harrison and Jim Burston both getting a hat-trick of wickets. Harrison ending with figures of 3-12, Burston 3-14.

Sadly, Alnwick’s batters found it even harder to get runs, Gareth Bateman hitting 15 to top the scoring. Aaron Tiffin did the damage with the ball for Matfen, claiming five wickets for the loss of just three runs.

The seconds lost an equally low-scoring game, going down to Rock by seven wickets after being bowled out for 57. Andrew Wright with 21 and Ryan Driver 11 were the only batters to reach double figures.

The batters’ affliction affected Alnmouth and Lesbury firsts as well as they were scuttled for 26 in their match against Swalwell. In reply, Paul Dumighan, 14, and Anthony Hodgson, seven, saw Swalwell home in the eighth over.

The seconds also lost, at home to Bedlington firsts, but they did at least manage to rack up some runs, ending on 173 all out. Harry Webster just missed out on a half century after being caught on 49.