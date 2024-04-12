Morpeth Cricket Club. Picture: Google

The talented Australian right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket keeper has joined from Bankstown in Sydney and is a hugely promising addition to the Longhirst Hall side.

“Ethan is an excellent 21-year-old who currently plays 1st Grade for Bankstown in the NSW Premier Cricket Competition.

"He has scored over 700 runs this year including two 1st grade 100s,” said Morpeth CC vice chairperson Gary Day.

Sam Eyres is another a new addition to the Morpeth side, joining from Blagdon Park.

“Sam scored 670 runs at an average of 40 last season. He can also bowl useful off-spin after taking 30 wickets last season. We look forward to welcoming Sam and we are sure his form can continue as he jumps up a division,” said Mr. Day.

“We have a number of younger players who have come through from our juniors and are now developing into roles in the senior teams to give us better strength in depth.”

Morpeth CC host Stocksfield for their season opener in the Northumberland and Tyneside League Division One this Saturday (13th April).

“Stocksfield is always a tricky challenge, especially given the players they have signed, such as Luke Doneathy from Benwell Hill/Durham. Hopefully we can start fast and avoid the weather, which is proving challenging for ground preparation,” he continued.

Morpeth finished third in the top-flight in 2023 behind Newcastle City and Swalwell, cementing their position as the premier side in Northumberland.

They were also the Tyneside Charity Bowl winners, beating Shotley Bridge by five wickets. Jake Demiris was the top runs scorer last season with 435 while Michael Craigs took 70 wickets to head the bowling stats.

Neighbours Mitford’s second eleven are in action at Whitley Bay 2nds in Division 6 North this weekend. The first eleven’s season in Division 5 North gets underway at Embleton on Saturday 20th April.