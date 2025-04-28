Morpeth CC make it two wins from two with victory over Consett

Morpeth CC beat Consett to continue their winning start to the season.

A warm, humid and rarely still day ascended on Longhirst, as the Morpeth outfit welcomed Consett for the first home tie of the 2025 season.

The return of Joe Carrick strengthened the team as the talented gloveman made a full U-turn after a one-year hiatus at his boyhood club Bomarsund.

Matty Senior proceeded to lose the toss and Consett unsurprisingly decided to bat on the flattest wicket seen at the club in years.

The regular opening duo of Al Senior and Michael Craigs opened the bowling and kept things tight, starting with three maidens, before Craigs dismissed Birkett chopping on whilst attempting a Pietersenesque flick through midwicket.

McCabe arrived at the crease and runs began to flow, with the away team easily picking off singles as the Morpeth fielders looked oddly out of sorts.

The score rose to 80-1 as Craigs’ balding pate began to glisten with sweat as he charged in probing for the second wicket, a strong LBW appeal was turned down and other than that chances were few and far between.

Senior was replaced by Chairman Lawn following a second wicketless spell in as many weeks. To say both batsmen took a liking to Lawn would be an understatement, as they proceeded to dispatch him to all parts of the ground, one dropped slip catch being the highlight of an unremarkable spell of three overs.

A double change soon followed as Senior brought himself into the attack along with young Theo Turner, it soon became apparent that spin was the correct option and off-spinner George Gray replaced Turner with the score on 125-1. Gray dismissed McCabe for a well-made 58 at better than a run a ball, which meant professional Punit Bisht made his way to the crease in what was sure to be a key partnership with the watchful Radcliffe.

Batting continued to look easy with the Consett pair working the ball around nicely, picking up occasional boundaries. Bisht allowed himself to get too relaxed and chipped one straight to Cal Lawn off the bowling of Senior, dismissed for 25 with the score on 148. From there a procession of wickets followed, with Gray in particular causing constant problems with his variations in pace and flight.

Consett collapsed to 177 all out with Gray collecting his maiden five-wicket haul on home debut, a stellar performance on a testing day for any bowler. Sam Eyres and M Senior chipped in with two wickets apiece and the team was satisfied with their first-half efforts.

Adam Lawn and Liam Day opened the Morpeth innings with the former facing the first delivery. To everyone’s amazement Lawn’s front foot tentatively protruded from the crease towards the pitch of the ball, allowing him to hit a fluent shot through cover to get the innings under way.

The fluency was shortlived however and Lawn soon spooned a mistimed hawk to mid-on. Day at the other end was cautiously attempting to build an innings.

He has been going through an unfortunate dry spell of late, with a similar aridity to that of the Longhirst outfield and runs have been hard to come by. Things seemed to be looking up however as he poked and prodded his way to double figures before being bowled by Murray for 17.

Eyres and Alex Senior began building a partnership, chipping away at the Consett total and setting a solid platform.

A 73-run stand was broken when Senior was bowled by Bisht.

Alex’s older brother, Matthew, arrived at the crease looking solid and determined from the outset, Eyres was the fourth wicket to fall for a well-made 52 from 96 deliveries and Craigs entered the fray.

An assured partnership of 60 between captain and vice-captain steered Morpeth to an impressive six-wicket victory and a maximum 30 points, with Senior finishing with 26 and Craigs 23.

Onto winless Blaydon next week with the team looking to make it three wins from three.