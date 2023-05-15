Morpeth bowler grabs all 10 wickets and says last wicket was 'a pinch me moment'
A match-winning performance by a Morpeth cricket player was praised by the BBC.
The eye-catching contribution came in the match against Consett, when Morpeth Cricket Club’s Alex Senior claimed all 10 wickets.
He finished the game with incredible figures of 10 wickets, six maidens, five runs and one wide ball as Consett were all out for 20 in 21.4 overs.
Morpeth’s batters soon polished off the necessary runs, reaching 21 in just 4.3 overs to give Morpeth a 10 wicket victory.
Unsurprisingly, Senior’s figures earned him a place on the Northumberland bowling honours board, and the national honours board.
The BBC’s Test Match Special team posted on their Facebook page: “Look at these figures! Have you ever seen better?”
Speaking to Stumps, Umps and Beer Pumps after the match, Senior said he can’t remember much about the 10th wicket. He said: “As soon as the catch was taken it was a complete blur.”
He added: “It was a pinch me moment”.