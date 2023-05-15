News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Morpeth bowler grabs all 10 wickets and says last wicket was 'a pinch me moment'

A match-winning performance by a Morpeth cricket player was praised by the BBC.

By Janet Bew
Published 15th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Alex Senior of Morpeth Cricket Club got all 10 wickets in the game against Consett. Picture: Jake OakleyAlex Senior of Morpeth Cricket Club got all 10 wickets in the game against Consett. Picture: Jake Oakley
Alex Senior of Morpeth Cricket Club got all 10 wickets in the game against Consett. Picture: Jake Oakley

The eye-catching contribution came in the match against Consett, when Morpeth Cricket Club’s Alex Senior claimed all 10 wickets.

He finished the game with incredible figures of 10 wickets, six maidens, five runs and one wide ball as Consett were all out for 20 in 21.4 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morpeth’s batters soon polished off the necessary runs, reaching 21 in just 4.3 overs to give Morpeth a 10 wicket victory.

Most Popular

Unsurprisingly, Senior’s figures earned him a place on the Northumberland bowling honours board, and the national honours board.

The BBC’s Test Match Special team posted on their Facebook page: “Look at these figures! Have you ever seen better?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Stumps, Umps and Beer Pumps after the match, Senior said he can’t remember much about the 10th wicket. He said: “As soon as the catch was taken it was a complete blur.”

He added: “It was a pinch me moment”.

Related topics:BBCMorpethConsett