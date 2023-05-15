Alex Senior of Morpeth Cricket Club got all 10 wickets in the game against Consett. Picture: Jake Oakley

The eye-catching contribution came in the match against Consett, when Morpeth Cricket Club’s Alex Senior claimed all 10 wickets.

He finished the game with incredible figures of 10 wickets, six maidens, five runs and one wide ball as Consett were all out for 20 in 21.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morpeth’s batters soon polished off the necessary runs, reaching 21 in just 4.3 overs to give Morpeth a 10 wicket victory.

Unsurprisingly, Senior’s figures earned him a place on the Northumberland bowling honours board, and the national honours board.

The BBC’s Test Match Special team posted on their Facebook page: “Look at these figures! Have you ever seen better?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Stumps, Umps and Beer Pumps after the match, Senior said he can’t remember much about the 10th wicket. He said: “As soon as the catch was taken it was a complete blur.”