Law Atkinson was also handy with his bat at the crease, scoring 30 as Tillside were 105 all out.

Bates won the game with 108 for 5 after 27.4 overs. Joe Bickerton bowled well for the visitors, taking two wickets for just nine runs in 8 overs. He also bowled two maidens.

In Division Three, Berwick captain James Patterson also impressed with the bat as he came close to a half century in his side’s five-wicket victory over Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds.

Patterson hit 42 from 50 balls before being bowled by Rich Neil.

Berwick had bowled the visitors for 84 all out with Decland Mark and Michael Shearer both taking four wickets each. Berwick were 85 for 5 after 23.1 overs.

The sodden wicket at the Brewery Oval saw Wooler Cricket Club’s first eleven fixture against Lions CC in Division 6 North postponed.

The pitch had also been waterlogged for the previous weekend’s cancelled game against Cramlington 2nds.

Wooler travel to Seaton Burn 2nds on Saturday hoping to finally get their season underway.