Mixed fortunes for Berwick and Tillside cricket clubs as season nears its end
Put in to bat at Lintz after losing the toss, Berwick firsts were dismissed for 147, Freddie Huddlestone just missing out on a half century when he was out lbw on 46.
Captain Elliott Keenan had scored 64 against Blagdon Park the previous weekend, his fourth half century of the season, but was run out for 19 on Saturday.
Fighting for a win, James Thompson got to work with the ball in hand, claiming four wickets for just 28 runs. Huddlestone rounded off a good personal performance by taking three wickets for 33 runs as Berwick bowled Lintz out for 132 to win by 15 runs and claim 27 points.
Unfortunately, relegation rivals Blagdon Park also grabbed a win, and 30 points, to put Berwick bottom of the table with two games remaining.
The seconds are bottom of Division 5 North and lost by eight wickets at home to Backworth.
Electing to bat first they were bowled out for 38, Louis Outterson top-scoring on 10 not out. In reply, Backworth reached 39 for the loss of two wickets, both falling to Geoff Wilson, who ended with figures of 2-6.
Tillside firsts also lost a low-scoring game, being bowled out for 96 away against Ryton.
Gareth Hill scored the bulk of Tillside’s runs, hitting 41 from 38 balls. Remembrance Nyathi saw Ryton home, ending 63 not out as they reached 97-2.