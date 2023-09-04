Mixed fortunes for Berwick and Tillside cricket clubs as season nears its end

Berwick Cricket Club is having a tough season, but the firsts picked up a vital win on Saturday

Put in to bat at Lintz after losing the toss, Berwick firsts were dismissed for 147, Freddie Huddlestone just missing out on a half century when he was out lbw on 46.

Captain Elliott Keenan had scored 64 against Blagdon Park the previous weekend, his fourth half century of the season, but was run out for 19 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fighting for a win, James Thompson got to work with the ball in hand, claiming four wickets for just 28 runs. Huddlestone rounded off a good personal performance by taking three wickets for 33 runs as Berwick bowled Lintz out for 132 to win by 15 runs and claim 27 points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, relegation rivals Blagdon Park also grabbed a win, and 30 points, to put Berwick bottom of the table with two games remaining.

The seconds are bottom of Division 5 North and lost by eight wickets at home to Backworth.

Electing to bat first they were bowled out for 38, Louis Outterson top-scoring on 10 not out. In reply, Backworth reached 39 for the loss of two wickets, both falling to Geoff Wilson, who ended with figures of 2-6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tillside firsts also lost a low-scoring game, being bowled out for 96 away against Ryton.