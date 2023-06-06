It was a mixed weekend for Alnmouth, Alnwick, Morpeth and Bamburgh cricket clubs

Bamburgh Castle’s 14-year-old bowler Finlay Allan had a game to remember against Ponteland, claiming five wickets for just one run to stretch his team’s winning streak to an amazing 42 games on Bank Holiday Monday.

Sadly that run was ended against United Stars on Sunday (June 4).

Winning the toss and batting first, the Bamburgh batters started positively, however, despite an impressive run-rate, wickets fell regularly and it was a case of batters getting in and not capitalising, with Andrew Wright (29) Josh Mcdonald (25) and Finn Baker Cresswell (20) all getting starts.

Harry Sutherland scored an impressive 51 not out, but, despite his best efforts to get the team to the 35-over mark, Bamburgh were bowled out in the 31st over for 182, which would prove costly.

United Stars also had a positive attitude, scoring regularly throughout the innings.

Early wickets from Jonathan Fortescue, Callum Hindhaugh and two from Cody Brogden made it look as if the Seasiders would continue their winning streak.

However, a strong middle order partnership guided the United Stars over the line in a nail-biting finish, reaching 184-4 in the 34th over.

Alnwick first XI had a good win against Matfen on Saturday, scoring 226-8 in their 50 overs, with James Crooks getting 86 off 84 balls.

Harry Lobb, 30, Cody Brogden, 28, and Max Harrison, 27, also reached double figures.

Gareth Bateman did the damage with the ball, claiming three wickets for the loss of 16 runs as Matfen were bowled out for 187, to continue Alnwick’s unbeaten start to the season.

The seconds’ poor run of form continued, a failure with the bat seeing them lose on both Thursday (June 1) and Saturday.

In Thursday’s cup loss to Rock first XI they batted first and scored 85 runs in 20 overs, captain Michael Kirkup top-scoring with 31.

Matty Dixon took a wicket in the first over for Alnwick before Andy Tye got the second, the pair combining to leave Rock 22-3 off four overs when Tye caught Dylan Simpson off the bowling of Dixon.

Sadly, the wickets didn’t continue to tumble and Rock held on to win.

On Saturday the two teams did it all over again in the league, this time Rock limiting Alnwick to 84 runs all out to claim the points.

Alnmouth firsts lost to league leaders Scalwell by two wickets, reaching 206-7 in their 50 overs, with Eknath Kerkar scoring 62 and Laurie Robson finishing 62 not out.

The seconds lost by a whooping 223 runs to Bedlington firsts, bowled out for 71 while chasing 295 to win.

Morpeth firsts had a good day on their travels, dismissing Percy Main for 48, with Michael Craigs ending with impressive figures of 6-12.

Adam Lawn was bowled for one before Paul Johnston, 15, and Jake Demiris, 33, saw them home.

The seconds lost by 119 runs to Bedlington, all out for 111 while chasing 231 to win.

Harvey Gillie top-scored with 34, while Callum Lawn was the most effective Morpeth player with the ball, taking two wickets for 25 runs.