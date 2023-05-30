Bradley Speirs and Max Harrison go out to bat for Alnwick. Picture: Alnwick Cricket Club

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Lintz were soon 17-2, with the fall of Nathan Clennell for 0 after three balls, caught by Max Harrison off the bowling of Gareth Bateman, and Charlie Davis, caught by Bradley Speirs off the bowling of Andrew Wright.

Sapugahawattege Nanayakkara proved to be rather harder to dislodge, eventually falling to a catch by Laurence Reeves off the bowling of Matthew Straker for 67 after facing 70 balls, a spell at the crease that included 12 fours.

William Davis scored 57 off 56 balls as Lintz ended the innings 253 all out.

Gary Christie dismissed Speirs and Harrison for 18 and 16 respectively to leave Alnwick 53-2 before Cody Brogden and James Crooks moved the score along to 182-3, Brogden ending with 91 runs, a knock that included 13 fours and two sixes.

Crooks was caught and bowled by Jemol Williams for 50 before Reeves (28), Harry Lobb (13) Ryan Driver (3), Straker (12) and Jamie Armstrong not out on nine saw Alnwick home to win by three wickets.

The seconds fell to a 49 run defeat against Backworth, with Jonathan Roxburgh-Cowell top-scoring with 80 as they were all out for 141.

Alnmouth and Lesbury firsts beat Ponteland by 46 runs on Bank Holiday Monday, having lost to Backworth by three runs on Saturday.

Batting first on Monday, Edward Brunton hit 108 and was still at the wicket when the innings ended with Alnmouth on 237-3 in their 50 overs, Jonathan Ridley hitting 50 as he and Brunton had an opening partnership of 128.

Alex Mullens saw off Intisaar Fazal and John Lumb for three before steady scoring by the rest of the Ponteland team saw them reach 191-9 off their 50 overs.

It was top versus second when Morpeth first XI played the league leaders Scalwell on Monday.

Fielding first after losing the toss, Michael Craigs dismissed the first two batsmen to leave Swalwell 19-2 before Paul Dumighan and Ollie Phillips stood firm, Dumighan scoring 28 off 57 balls and Phillips 35 off 70.