Mighty Acorns are felled by Felling to end unbeaten run

Ashington’s impressive unbeaten run of half a dozen games came to an end on Saturday when they lost by 125 runs against Felling at High Heworth Lane.

It had all started so well for the Wansbeck side. Right arm seamer Matty Collins, on his return to the side, removed Ben Robinson lbw with the first ball of the game then shortly afterwards, with the score on six, Alex Nice held on to a return catch to send back home skipper Alan Mustard.

After that, Ashington’s progress was initially checked by a third wicket stand of 113 between Muhaymen Majeed (37) and Alasdair Appleby (74) which was followed by contributions from Tom Slane (35), and Edward Hurst (56) which saw Felling declare on 247-8 from 55 overs.

Collins was the top bowler returning figures of 4-55 from 15 overs.

Ashington’s innings got off to a poor start when Alexander Charnley was bowled by Ishaq Khan for nought and when Jack Jessop went with the score on 31, followed by professional Avishka Perera it became an uphill task.

Jack McCarthy was the only Ashington batter to dominate and when the Mighty Acorns were eventually bowled out for 122 in the 43rd over, the right hander was unbeaten on 70 – an innings which included 12 boundaries.

Three bowlers featured for the home side. Khan led the way with 4-31 with support from Paul Leonard (3-22) and Tom Slane (3-9).

Speaking after the game, skipper Cam Nichols said: “It was a very frustrating game. It’s a hard ground to bowl on but I didn’t think we bowled too badly and Matty Collins came back into the side at short notice and bowled really well, taking 4-55 from 15 overs.”

He continued: “After Felling had declared, we were always going to go for the win. However, everybody struggled, and nobody got going other than Jack McCarthy, who is just on a different level at the minute and who was amazing again.”

Ashington dropped a couple of places into a mid-table spot and Nichols is hoping his outfit can ‘get back on the horse’ on Saturday when they host Burnopfield.

“It’ll be another hard game, but the league is so close,” he said.

“If we win, we can be right back up there again.”

Meanwhile Nichols singled out Lennon, Ben and James Harmison following Ashington’s five-wicket win over Newcastle at Jesmond in the first XI Salver 100 competition.

The result saw the Mighty Acorns finish top of their group, sending them into the quarter-finals.

Nichols said: “After coming into the side, Lennon Harmison bowled unbelievably well then, after we were 48-5 chasing 102 to win, brothers Ben and James Harmison batted superbly in a battling situation where both of them shone.”