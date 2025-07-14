McCarthy steps out from behind the stumps to hit Ashington's first 100 of the season
The 25-year-old right-hander hit a sparkling unbeaten 124 as the Mighty Acorns piled on the runs on a scorching afternoon in Wansbeck which allowed them to declare on 327-3 after 50 overs.
Afterwards McCarthy – a sports assistant – spoke of his ‘relief’ after reaching three figures.
“First of all I’m happy that we won the game,” he said.
“I feel 100 has been coming for me since the start of the season because I’ve felt good every time I’ve gone out to bat, so I’m massively relieved to have finally got over the milestone.
“The way I play, I don’t like blocking and instead like being positive in defence and attack. I felt really good from ball one today and I was trying to hit the ball as hard as I could.
“My favourite shot was either the one which I swept over square leg off the seamer for six or the ramp over backward point.”
He added: “I’ll definitely be trying to build on this and looking to get a couple more, if I can keep batting the way I am.
“It’s not long before we switch to the orange ball which helps my game more than the red ball with more fielders inside the circle.”
He concluded: “I’m happy with my batting but I reckon as wicketkeeper, this is the best I’ve kept wicket for a long time – so it’s great to talk about a lot of positives instead of negatives.”
