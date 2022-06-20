McCafferty frustration after Ashington cricket draw

Ashington CC.

On Saturday Ashington Cricket Club’s 1st XI skipper was at it again – as he spoke of being frustrated rather than disappointed after his side had convincingly outscored promotion rivals Philadelphia – but had to settle for a draw.

Consequently, the Mighty Acorns lost the leadership of the NE Premier League’s first division as they picked up 18 points after being unable to find a way through and bowl the hosts out whilst at the same time, Castle Eden picked up a 30 points maximum against Crook and took over pole position.

McCafferty declared his sides’ innings after helping them to pile up 260-8 from 51 overs. But after having Philadelphia in trouble early on, the Bunker Hill outfit played out for a draw ending on 124-8.

McCafferty said afterwards: “I thought we did very well today and couldn’t have done any more. You try and score runs as quickly as possible and give yourself the best chance to win the game and although the difference in runs between the sides was 136, we ended up with a draw so it was unfortunate.

“The position at the top of the league is going to fluctuate and all in all, I’m more frustrated than I am disappointed. There were more positives than anything else today and we go again next week.

"We haven’t lost; people are playing well and are in form and we have two big home games – both against Shotley Bridge - on Friday night in the T20 and on Saturday in the league. I told the lads after the game today not to be too disheartened - we are still in a great position (second from top) - and I’m confident that we will win more games than we will lose or draw.”

He went on: “Jack Jessop batted lovely again today - he’s in top nick - and Adam Nichol was great at the start of our innings alongside him.

“In the bowling department, Matt Salisbury was brilliant - and him and Cal Storey were excellent up front with Matt coming back and showing his quality in his second spell.