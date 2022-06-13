McCafferty delight as Ashington propel themselves to top of table

Ashington CC.

The Mighty Acorns toppled Castle Eden – who had led the division before the start of play - winning by five wickets. Castle Eden made 203-9 with Ashington 206-5 in reply.

Looking at the bigger picture McCafferty said: “It’s the perfect end to a good three days to be honest. From a club point of view, with the teams we have put out for the last two nights in cup ties – and claimed two fantastic wins - there has been a mix of players coming out of second team to play first team who have pulled us out of the mire. Then for us - the f1st XI - to win in that style and fashion against Castle Eden today and chase down 200 with ease was brilliant.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better response from the lads after last weekend’s defeat at Sacriston and I was really pleased for us to get back on track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For us to win as we have done, can only stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

The visitors won the toss and things didn’t go according to plan for McCafferty’s side in the early stages: “They (Castle Eden) got off to a flyer,” said the skipper, “We didn’t quite hit our straps with the ball early on in the first eight to ten overs including bowling a few bad deliveries.

"To be honest throughout, I don’t think we bowled fantastic, which makes our win even more impressive. After the start, our spinners brought us back into it, with Younas Ahmadzai bowling very nicely for his four wickets and after Castle Eden had ended their 55 overs with a total of 203, I was confident.

He added: “Jack Jessop who hit 65 was phenomenal for us. He was faultless until the way he got out chasing a wide delivery and it was such an impressive innings.

"After that there were contributions from Ben Harmison and Younas Ahmadzai and it was nice to see Younas hit the ball clean, finish a game for us and go on and bat through. He’s had a couple of fifties but then been out so I think it’s important for him that he saw us through.