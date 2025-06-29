Match off but Rock go second

Rock are up to second in NTCL Division Four, despite their match at Stocksfield seconds being abandoned.

The hosts were on 251/8 after 44 overs when the plug was pulled.

Thomas Parkinson, Paul Roberts, and Joe Ferry had all taken two wickets each with Rock claiming 12 points.

They are back on the road to struggling Consett seconds on Saturday.

Stobswood lost by five wickets at home to Morpeth seconds.

They were all out for 63 by the 28th over with Daniel Watson’s 17 the highest score as James Craigs absolutely decimated the side.

He took nine wickets for just 30 runs in twelve overs that also saw him bowl three maidens.

Six of those wickets saw him clean bowl the stumps, while he caught and bowled skipper Jack Watson, took Danien Tinlin lbw, and Finn Tilmouth caught Adam Shanks from another.

An undefeated 30 from Archie Glass helped Morpeth to get to target in 24 overs, though they lost five wickets in that time with Adam Cook taking four of those.

Max Raimes, Lucas Asbury-Welfare and Harvey Gillie all walked for ducks as Morpeth wobbled.

Stobswood are at home to Whitley Bay this weekend.

Embleton again conceded their game against Blagdon Park seconds and remain in the bottom two spots with Alnwick seconds, who enjoyed their first win of the season by beating Tillside seconds by five runs.

Jamie Armstrong scored 58 and took 2-33 in the success.

Alnwick and Embleton are due to meet in a big derby fixture on Saturday while Warenford go to Mitford.

Wooler, meanwhile, were beaten by five wickets at home to Mitford.

Ali Graham’s fine form with the bat continued as hit struck an unbeaten 67 in Wooler’s total of 168/5, with Laurie Blackburn knocking 33 and skipper Tom Brown 30.

But Graham impressed even more with the ball, taking 4-27 although it proved not enough as Mitford ran up 171/5 by the 38th over to win it.

Chris Kirtley hit 65 before Graham bowled him and Tony Cook was 45 not out.