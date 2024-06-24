Maiden league half century by Ashington batsman puts opposition on the block

Matty Potts scored 75 in Ashington's win against Benwell Hill.

Ashington Cricket Club’s Matty Potts gave Benwell Hill the chop on Saturday after his superb innings of 75 helped steer the Mighty Acorns to victory.

The Wansbeck side won by four wickets and the innings by Potts – a butcher – earned him the Longhirst Golf Club Player of the Match award.

It was Potts’ maiden league half century and the 26-year-old said afterwards: “It was a nice feeling to get the 50 – especially at home.”

Potts was promoted up the order to number three and said: “When Sean (McCafferty) told me he wanted me to bat at number three I was surprised and there were a few nerves, but you bat where the skipper asks you – you’re part of the team for a reason – and I was glad I could do a job.”

Of his knock, he said: “I thought I hit a few nice shots in trying to get us into a good position to win the game, which was the main thing.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it, but there are still things to work on!”

With his score on 75, Potts eventually succumbed to a catch and the left-handed batter admitted that the thought of a century had gone through his mind: “The team comes first and the most important thing is that we win the game, but your mind does wander a little bit when you are out in the middle and it did cross my mind that it could happen.

“I thought Jack Jessop and I got our side into a fairly decent position – before both of us played average shots to get out.”

Unbeknown to Potts, his father Doug – a former Ashington all-rounder – was watching from beside the clubhouse and Potts junior added: “I had no idea my dad was in the crowd.

“I saw him afterwards and he said that when I was batting, the old cricketing superstition crept in whereby he didn’t move in fear of us losing a wicket.”

McCafferty said: “I spoke to Matty at the start of the year and told him I thought he would have an opportunity to bat in the top four or five for the first team.