Local cricket round-up

Seaton Burn 2nds' bowlers in action away to Warenford on Saturday in Division 5 North.

In Division 1, bottom of the table Tillside 1sts, with have only one win to their credit all season, made 132 but lost by 67 runs at home to Ponteland 1sts (199-9).

Alnmouth and Lesbury 1sts won by seven wickets at home to Morpeth 1sts, replying with 169-3 (Dushan Hermantha 67) after bowling the visitors out for 168.

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts (83-1) were nine wicket winners at home to Cowgate 1sts who were all out for 82.

Berwick 1sts were 155 all out and they lost by 78 runs, chasing a target of 233-9 set by Ashington Rugby 1sts with Van Zyl on 97.

Bedlington 1sts (131) lost by six wickets away to Backworth 1sts, whilst Seaton Burn 1sts (181) lost by 29 runs at home to Bates Cottages 1sts, who had posted 201 in their innings.

Blagdon 1sts (155 all out) lost by 18 runs away to Whickham 1sts, who were 173-9.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts were 400-3 with Matt Hall on 145 not out and Michael Phillips in 121. They won by 257 runs after bowling Stocksfield 2nds out for 143 with Martin Clark taking four wickets.

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds (113) lost by eight wickets away to Lintz 1sts, who were 119-2.

Blyth 1sts (110) went down to a 78 runs loss at Newcastle City 2nds, who were 188-8, whilst Cramlington 1sts (67 all out) lost by 204 runs, chasing 271-6 set by Gem’s 1sts.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds were 81-1 and they won by nine wickets in a low scoring game against Swalwell 2nds, who were 78 all out.

Ponteland 2nds (99) lost by eight wickets away to leaders Whickham 2nds, who were 103-2.

Kirkley 1sts made 172, but they went down to a 163 runs loss, chasing 335-3 set by Bomarsund 1sts, with Adam Gardiner hitting 135.

Stobswood 1sts were 205-4 and they won by six wickets away to Percy Main 2nds, who were 203 all out.

In Division 5 North, Rock made 309-2 with George Cockayne on 117 and they won by 233 runs at home to Cramlington 2nds, who were all out for 76.

Tillside 2nds (151) beat local rivals Berwick 2nds (76) by 75 runs.

Warenford moved off the bottom of the table with a 104 runs home win over Seaton Burn 2nds. Waren popsted 189-9 before bowling the visitors out for 85, with Kerry Shotton taking four wickets after making a half century with the bat.

Blagdon 2nds were 147-8 and they beat leaders Ashington Rugby 2nds (97 all out) by 50 runs, whilst Ulgham 2nds made 204 all out and they won by 110 runs after bowling Bates Cottages out for 94.

Bedlington 2nds (88-0) won by ten wickets at home to Embleton (86 all out) with Andy Alexander taking 4-10.

In Division 6 North, leaders Alnwick 2nds were awarded maximum points when Howick conceded their home game.

Warkworth 2nds (104-5) beat Bomarsund 2nds (103) by five wickets, whilst Ulgham 2nds also won by five wickets at home to Blyth 2nds, making 139-5 after bowling the visitors out for 138.