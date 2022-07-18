Local cricket round-up

Howick Cricket Club, who play in Division 5 North of the NTCL.

In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts (78-2) won by eight wickets at home to Consett 1sts who were all out for 76, with Mattise Richards taking 6-22.

Bottom of the table Tillside 1sts (130) were beaten by 101 runs at home to Newcastle City 1sts, who made 231-8.

Morpeth 1sts (173), lost by 37 runs away to Stocksfield 1sts, who had put on 210-8.

Ponteland 1sts were 244 all out at home against Percy Main 1sts, but the visitors won by 34 runs after making 278 with Owen Shields hitting a century (108).

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts won by 164 runs at home to Bates Cottages, who were all out for 108 with Gareth Bateman raking 4-23. Earlier, Alnwick had posted 272-5 with Cody Brogden hitting a splendid 132.

Berwick 1sts (211 with Lucky Singh on 89) lost by nine runs away to Ryton 1sts (220).

Van Zyl hit a magnificent 180 as Ashington Rugby 1sts put on 273-9 in their 156 runs win at home to Bedlington 1sts who were 117 all out, Mark Lawrence and Dean Greaves taking four wickets apiece.

Seaton Burn 1sts (156 all out) won by 62 runs at home to Backworth 1sts, who were 94 all out.

Blagdon 1sts hit 164 away to Blue Flames 1sts, but it left them 55 runs short after the home side made 219.

In Division 3, leaders Warkworth 1sts marched on at the top of the table with a 101 runs away victory over Newcastle City 2nds. Warkworth were 257-9 with Michael Phillips on 66, and they reduced their hosts to 156 all out.

Cramlington 1sts (97-2) beat Alnmouth and Lesbury 1sts (96) by eight wickets, with William Asher taking four wickets and Blyth 1sts were 197 all as they lost by nine wickets away to Allendale, who made 199-1 with Hugh Ridley on 111 not out.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds (129) lost by five wickets at home to Whickham 2nds, who were 132-5.

Ian Watson took a match-winning 8-37 as Stobswood 1sts (205) beat Kirkley 1sts (193) by 12 runs away from home, whilst Ponteland 2nds (96) lost by five wickets away to Whitley Bay 1sts (97-5)

In Division 5 North, leaders Ashington Rugby 2nd (113-1) won by nine wickets away to Bedlington 2nds, who were 112-8 in their innings, whilst Seaton Burn 2nds were 212-5 and they won by three runs away to Bates Cottages 2nds who came up just short at 209-7 in their 40 overs.

Berwick 2nds (134 all out) lost by six wickets at home to Cramlington 2nds, who were 136-4 in reply. Tillside 2nds were 103 all out and they lost by one wicket away to Blagdon 2nds, who were 107-9.

Embleton (113-8) won by by two wickets away to Ulgham 1sts, who were 109 all out, whilst Rock recorded an emphatic ten wicket away win over Warenford.

In Division 6 North, leaders Alnwick 2nds suffered a narrow four runs defeat away to Warkworth 2nds. Warkworth were 148-9 with Ben Briggs on 65, but Alnwick came up short at 144-8 in their 40 overs.