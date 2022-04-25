Local cricket round-up

Cricket

In Division 1, Alnmouth & Lesbury 1sts lost by seven wickets at home to Annfield Plain 1sts. Alnmouth were 201-7 with the visitors 203-3, David Maugham hitting 112 not out.

In their first game of the season, Tillside 1sts (77 all out) lost by six wickets at home to Morpeth 1sts who were 81-4.

Ponteland 1sts lost by 141 runs at home to Newcastle City 1sts. Newcastle made 277-6 with Pont 136 all out in reply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division 2, Alnwick 1sts lost by 81 runs at home to Backworth 1sts. The visitors were 123 all out with Alnwick putting on only 42 in reply.

Ashington Rugby 1sts won by 112 runs at home to Bates Cottages 1sts. Lewis Tanney was 66 not out as Ash made 179-7 in their 50 overs, Bates being all out for 67 with Dean Greaves taking a fine 6-3.

Bedlington 1sts (101j lost by 104 runs at home to Whickham 1sts, who had posted 205 in their innings.

Berwick 1sts won by 33 runs away to Blue Flames 1sts. Elliott Keenan hit 126 not out and Lakhvir Singh 98 as Berwick made 289-6. Flames were 256 all out in reply.

Seaton Burn 1sts (157-6) had a narrow 14 runs home win over Blagdon Park, who were 143 all out.

In Division 3, Blyth 1sts (161 all out) won by 43 runs away to Corbridge 1sts (114).

Cramlington 1sts (138 all out) went down to a five wickets home loss at the hands of Benwell & Walbottle 1sts (142-5)

Alnmouth & Lesbury 2nds suffered a heavy 195 runs defeat away to Newcastle City 2nds, their 60 all out falling well short of the hosts’ score of 255-4.

Warkworth 1sts won by five wickets at home to Allendale 1sts, posting 132-5 after the visitors made 127 all out.

In Division 4, Morpeth 2nds (130 all out) lost by 89 runs at home to GEM’s 2nds (219).

In a low scoring game, Kirkley 1sts (58) lost by six wickets away to Whickham 2nds (59-4), Matthew Noble taking 7-26 for the visitors.

Bomarsund 1sts, who posted 80 all out, lost by 30 runs away to Whitley Bay who had made 110.

Stobswood 1sts lost by 134 runs away to Clara Vale 1sts. Muntasar Ahmed hit 135 as Clara put on 276 all out, but Stobswood were all out for 142 in reply.

In Division 5 North, Ashington Rugby 2nds (121-4) beat Bates Cottages 120-9 by five wickets.

Blagdon 2nds (243-3 – Alex Higgins 106 no) won by 143 runs at home to Cramlington 2nds (100).

Ulgham 1sts, who hit 152-4, had a six wicket home win over Seaton Burn 2nds, who had been 150-8 in their innings.

Rock (115) lost by one wicket at home to Bedlington 2nds, who were 119-9 in reply.

Warenford had an eight wicket home win over Tillside 2nds. Waren hit 112-2 with Michael Thompson on 62 after Tillside posted 109.

In Division 6, Wooler (149-5) opened their season with a 48 run away win over Howick (101).